Motorola today launched the Motorola Edge 30 smartphone in India. It joins the Moto Edge 30 series of smartphones, which includes the Motorola Edge 30 Pro that was launched in India back in February this year at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The phone is just 6.79mm thick, which the company says makes it the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone. It is also the first smartphone in India to launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ system-on-chip. Also Read - Motorola Moto Edge 30 Price in India tipped; bank offers & All specs

Motorola Edge 30 price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Motorola Edge 30 starts at Rs 25,999 in India. It will be available in India via Flipkart, Reliance Digital and other leading retail stores starting May 19. Also Read - iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Top smartphones to look forward to this year

As a part of the launch offers, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchases made via HDFC Bank credit cards. Additionally, launch offers include Jio benefits worth Rs 13,600. Apart from this, interested buyers will get second-gen Google Nest hub for Rs 4,999, Google Nest mini for Rs 1,499 and Google Pixel Buds A-series Rs 5,999 with this smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications

Coming to the features, the Motorola Edge 30 is just 6.79mm thin, which the company says makes it the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone. It weighs just 155 gram, which Motorola says makes it India’s lightest 5G smartphone.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Motorola Edge 30 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED 10-bit display that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate. It features support for HDR10+ technology and it comes with a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. On the performance part, the Motorola Edge 30 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ — first in India — that is built on 6nm architecture. This chipset is coupled with 128GB of storage space. The phone is available in 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM variants. For gaming, the phone has Moto Game Time, Qualcomm Elite Gaming and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch, which the company says provides a 20% faster response time. The Motorola Edge 30 runs Android 12 OS with two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

Talking about the camera, the Motorola Edge 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor that is also capable of capturing macro shots, and a depth sensor. The rear camera setup also feature support for optical image stabalisation, HDR 10 and 4K video recording capabilities. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera with the company’s quad-pixel technology.

Lastly, the battery. The phone is backed by a 4,020mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower charging technology. Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, support for 13 5G bands and WiFi 6E.