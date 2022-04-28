comscore Motorola Edge 30 debuts with Snapdragon 778G+ SoC: Check pricing, specs
Motorola Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G SoC launched: Price, specifications

The highlights of the Motorola Edge 30 include a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 4,020 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The Motorola Edge 30 has debuted in the European market with an affordable price tag. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone include a 144Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 778G chipset, stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos and a 50-megapixel dual camera setup. Also Read - Motorola Moto G52 with Snapdragon 680 SoC launched in India at Rs 14,499

Notably, this is the successor of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro which debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The India launch date of the smartphone is yet to be announced. However, it is expected to arrive in India in May. Also Read - Motorola to launch Moto G52 with a 50MP triple rear camera setup in India on April 25

Motorola Edge 30 specifications

Motorola Edge 30 features a 144 Hz 6.5-inch AMOLED display that offers FHD+ resolution, 10-bit display and is HDR10+ certified. It comes with stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. It offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. Also Read - Motorola Moto G52 with a 5,000 mAh battery might launch in India this month: Report

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor that supports OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, Motorola Edge 30 comes with a 32-megapixel front camera.

For battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 4,020mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging technology. It comes with a 33W fast charger. The smartphone also has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Notably, the handset lacks a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Motorola Edge 30 Europe pricing

Motorola Edge 30 has been launched at a starting price of EUR4 450 which is approximately Rs 36,500. It is expected that it will cost almost similar in the Indian market as well. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Meteor Grey, Aurora Green and Supermoon Silver colour variants.

  Published Date: April 28, 2022 5:21 PM IST

