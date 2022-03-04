Motorola recently launched Motorola Edge 30 Pro globally, including in India. The highlights of the smartphone include its Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 60-megapixel selfie camera and more. The newly launched smartphone is all set to go on its first sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart. Also Read - Motorola Moto G22 launched globally: Specs, price, India launch details, more

Motorola Edge 30 Pro India pricing, availability, sale offers

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is launched in India at Rs 44,999. It offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In terms of colours, the handset will be available in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colour variants. Also Read - Moto G22 specs leaked, tipped to come with MediaTek Helio G37 chipset

The smartphone will be up for purchase via Flipkart and offline retailers starting at 12 pm today (March 4). Interested buyers will get a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs 5,000. Additionally, SBI card owners will get a cashback of Rs 5,000. Also Read - Phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Here are the 5 best options to consider

The new #motorolaedge30pro comes with Near-stock Android™ 12 for an ad-free & bloatware-free experience & a super simple UI designed to #FindYourEdge! Get yours at ₹44,999(Incl. bank offer). Sale starts 4th March on @Flipkart & at leading retail stores. https://t.co/UU1NgSyHrW pic.twitter.com/gzb4wGR6cL — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 3, 2022

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that is coupled with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. There is no room for microSD card slot. It runs the Android 12 OS.

Coming to the cameras, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone features a pill-like rear camera module that is stacked horizontally at the back. It sports a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, it has a 60MP selfie camera. On the battery front, it sports a 4,800mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging technologies.

For connectivity it has Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and NFC and for audio it has dual stereo speakers and three microphones.