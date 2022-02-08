Motorola has announced that it will host a global launch event on February 24. A teaser of the event was shared across all social media channels. The official teaser reads “#Findyouredge”, hinting that an Edge series handset will be launched at the event. Although the name of the smartphone is not revealed yet, it is expected that the much-rumored Motorola Edge 30 Pro will debut on February 24. This handset will debut in India on the same day. For the unversed, Motorola Edge 30 Pro is likely to be the Moto Edge X30 which was launched in China last year in December. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Pro likely to launch in India in February: Expected price, features

Motorola Edge 30 Pro expected pricing

The phone was launched in China for a starting price of 3,199 CNY (approx Rs 38,000) for the 8GB/128GB storage model. The top-of-the-line model costs CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 47,600) for the special edition with 12GB/256GB storage model.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro expected specifications, features

If rumours are to be believed, the upcoming smartphone is the rebranded version of Motorola X30, then it will come with similar specifications. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro will flaunt a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 576Hz, and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. A punch-hole cutout will be given for the selfie camera in this phone. Along with this, it will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, it will sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it will come with a 60-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 up to 256 GB. It has a 5000mAh battery and 68W fast charging. Talking about connectivity features, the phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port.