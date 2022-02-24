Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch date confirmed: Check expected specs, price

Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch date has been announced officially. The smartphone is all set to launch in the country on February 24. The company has announced a virtual conference. Once unveiled, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be available on Flipkart. The release or sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Motorola Frontier tipped to come with a 194MP camera

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is set for 8PM IST on February 24. To event will stream live on Motorola's YouTube channel and social media handles like Twitter and Facebook. The launch event will also stream live on the company's official website.

Ahead of the launch, several details have leaked about the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. Rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone will be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30, launched in China recently. This suggests that the specs of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be like the Moto Edge X30.

Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is tipped to come packed with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone is said to include a triple rear camera system that consists of a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50A40 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Motorola smartphone is said to include a 60-megapixel sensor.

If the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a rebranded Moto Edge X30, it will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging support. Other connectivity options include — 5G with 13 bands, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, and USB Type-C.

The official pricing of the smartphone hasn’t been revealed yet. Rumours and leaks suggest that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be priced around Rs 50,000, which will make it the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone in the country.