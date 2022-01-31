comscore Motorola Edge 30 Pro likely to launch in India in February: Expected price, features
Motorola Edge 30 Pro likely to launch in India in February: Expected price, features

Motorola Edge 30 Pro global and India launch likely scheduled for next month, the phone is tipped to be sold under a different moniker in India.

Motorola is likely bringing a new Edge series smartphone to India. As per 91Mobiles, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro could debut in the country next month. Also Read - Motorola Frontier 22 key specifications leaked, tipped to come with world’s first 200MP camera

The report quoting tipster Mukul Sharma suggested that the upcoming Moto phone might be showcased both globally and in India in the same month. The tipster said that the phone could be sold under a different moniker in the country. Also Read - Moto Tab G70 LTE Android tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched at Rs 21,999: Specs, features

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro likely launching in India in February

As mentioned, Moto Edge 30 Pro is indicated to debut globally and in India in February. The tipster didn’t provide a specific launch date, but we expect to hear more details in the coming days. The premium smartphone from the brand was launched in China as Moto X30. According to Sharma, the handset might have a different naming in India. Leaked renders in the past suggested the phone to have a design cue similar to the Chinese variant. Although more colour options could be in the offering when it hits the global market. Also Read - Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features

To recall, the flagship Moto phone allegedly appeared on the BIS certification site early this month with model number XT2201-01. The phone was launched in China for a starting price of 3,199 CNY (around Rs 38,000) for the 8GB/128GB storage model. The top-of-the-line model costs CNY 3,999 (around Rs 47,600) for the special edition with 12GB/256GB storage model.

As far as specs are concerned, the Moto Edge 30 Pro is expected to feature similar specs as the Chinese model. The premium Moto X30 was launched in China with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display. The panel has a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compatibility, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powering the phone is the new Qualcomm silicon- Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. For taking photographs, the phone offers a 50-megapixel triple camera setup assisted by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there is a 60-megapixel sensor upfront. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports a 68W fast charge solution. Connectivity options include- WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and 5G.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2022 7:48 PM IST

Best Sellers