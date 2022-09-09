Motorola has officially launched the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the global markets. It comes with a flagship chipset, a curved display, and a whopping 200MP camera. It is said to be the world’s first device to be commercially available with a 200MP camera sensor. Let’s take a look at its details. Also Read - iPhone now accounts for more than half of all smartphones in US: Report

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications

The Motorola Moto Edge 30 comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is an OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, Full-HD+ resolution, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. It also has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

One of the major highlights of the phone, which Motorola is aggressively advertising is the phone’s camera. The Edge 30 Ultra sports a triple camera setup having a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. It is advertised to be the world’s first smartphone with such a sensor that’s commercially available.

This main lens has an f/1.95 aperture and supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, the device has a 60MP selfie snapper.

At the helm, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is the latest and most powerful chip by Qualcomm. It has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. As for software, the device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has MyyUX 4.0 custom skin on top.

Moving to the battery, Motorola has offered a 4,610mAh cell in the handset. The battery supports 125W fast charging technology. Motorola has used the GaN solution, which provides for an efficient and safer fast charging experience. Other than wired, it has also got 50W wireless and 10W wired charging support.

Apart from this, the device has a USB Type-C port for charging but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a stereo speaker setup backed by Dolby Atmos audio.

There are 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS, as the connectivity options. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Pricing, India launch date

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra costs EUR 899.99 (that’s roughly Rs 72,000). Currently, the smartphone is only available in some European markets. However, it will launch on September 13 in India alongside the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.