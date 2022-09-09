comscore Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is the world's first 200MP camera smartphone
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Debuts As The Worlds First 200mp Camera Phone India Launch Set For Sep 13
News

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra debuts as the world's first 200MP camera phone, India launch set for Sep 13

Mobiles

Motorola has launched a new smartphone dubbed Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. It is the world's first phone with 200MP cameras.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola has officially launched the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the global markets. It comes with a flagship chipset, a curved display, and a whopping 200MP camera. It is said to be the world’s first device to be commercially available with a 200MP camera sensor. Let’s take a look at its details. Also Read - iPhone now accounts for more than half of all smartphones in US: Report

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications

The Motorola Moto Edge 30 comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is an OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, Full-HD+ resolution, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. It also has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Ultra spotted on BIS certification before launch

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra camera Also Read - Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones on September 8: Check details

One of the major highlights of the phone, which Motorola is aggressively advertising is the phone’s camera. The Edge 30 Ultra sports a triple camera setup having a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. It is advertised to be the world’s first smartphone with such a sensor that’s commercially available.

This main lens has an f/1.95 aperture and supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, the device has a 60MP selfie snapper.

At the helm, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is the latest and most powerful chip by Qualcomm. It has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. As for software, the device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has MyyUX 4.0 custom skin on top.

Moving to the battery, Motorola has offered a 4,610mAh cell in the handset. The battery supports 125W fast charging technology. Motorola has used the GaN solution, which provides for an efficient and safer fast charging experience. Other than wired, it has also got 50W wireless and 10W wired charging support.

Apart from this, the device has a USB Type-C port for charging but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a stereo speaker setup backed by Dolby Atmos audio.

There are 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS, as the connectivity options. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Pricing, India launch date

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra costs EUR 899.99 (that’s roughly Rs 72,000). Currently, the smartphone is only available in some European markets. However, it will launch on September 13 in India alongside the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2022 5:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 9, 2022 5:25 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Realme C30s India pricing tipped online ahead of official launch
Mobiles
Realme C30s India pricing tipped online ahead of official launch
Apple A16 Bionic only offers single-core performance improvement

Mobiles

Apple A16 Bionic only offers single-core performance improvement

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at Rs 15.11 lakh in India: Check variant-wise price list and images here

Photo Gallery

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at Rs 15.11 lakh in India: Check variant-wise price list and images here

How to sort data in Google Sheets: A step-by-step guide

How To

How to sort data in Google Sheets: A step-by-step guide

Tata Group could manufacture your next iPhone

Mobiles

Tata Group could manufacture your next iPhone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lava Probuds N11 with 42-hours battery life launched in India at Rs 1,499

Apple Far Out Event 2022 iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 new prices After iPhone 14 Series Launch

Realme C30s India pricing tipped online ahead of official launch

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at Rs 15.11 lakh in India: Check variant-wise price list and images here

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at Rs 15.11 lakh in India: Check images and variant-wise price list

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Gets Cheaper after iPhone 14 Series Launch

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Gets Cheaper after iPhone 14 Series Launch
Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features
Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price
Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!