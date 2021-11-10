comscore Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch tipped: Top specs include Snapdragon 898, more
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to release globally in January, but China should get it by next month. Ahead of launch, the release timeline, key specifications, price and other details have been leaked online. Take a look.

Motorola is working on a new flagship smartphone dubbed the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Some reports suggest that it could be called Edge X in China. As per rumours and leaks circulating on the internet, one of the key highlights of the smartphone is said to be the chipset. The upcoming Motorola smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC and bring features such as OLED panel, 144hz screen refresh rate, among others. Also Read - Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

The Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past as well. The new report coming from Technik News reveals never known before information. The upcoming Motorola smartphone will succeed the Motorola Edge 20 Ultra, which launched in India officially on August 17. Also Read - Motorola to release another Edge series phone dubbed Moto Edge X

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tipped specifications

As per the new report, the upcoming Motorola smartphone will come packed with features such as a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED panel, 144Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, a 4nm chipset, 5G support, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage, a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50A primary sensor, a 5000mAh battery, 68W fast charging support and more. Also Read - Motorola launches Moto E30 budget phone with a 5000mAh battery at around Rs 10,000

In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is tipped to include triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Omnivision OV50A primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary ultrawide secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The report suggests that the smartphone will be available in two variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

Some of the other features of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra include — wireless charging, reverse charging support, Google Assistant, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IP52 rating, stereo speakers, three microphones, audio-zoom microphone, Wi-Fi 6, 5G (sub-6GHz), and Bluetooth 5.2.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra release timeline

The same report also suggests that globally the smartphone will be available as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. In China, it is said that the device will be called Moto Edge X. As far as the release is concerned, the smartphone is expected to launch and be available in China next month, while the global launch can happened in the month of January. The exact launch date hasn’t been revealed yet.

  • Published Date: November 10, 2021 3:10 PM IST

