Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launches in India alongside Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion are the latest phones to have launched in India. The Edge 30 Ultra is a true flagship and powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, but it stands out from the crowd because of its camera. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is claimed to be the world’s first smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera that allows 8K video recording at the highest video resolution on a smartphone. Also Read - Upcoming smartphones next week in India: From Motorola Edge 30 Ultra to Realme GT Neo 3T

The Edge 30 Fusion, on the other hand, is slightly watered down and will suit to people who want premium features for less money. Instead of Qualcomm’s high-end processor, it uses the Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor. It does not use the 200-megapixel camera. Instead, it has a 50-megapixel camera but it brings top-notch features such as optical image stabilisation (OIS). Both phones come as good options in their price segments, and they will be available starting September 22 from Flipkart and retail stores, including Reliance Digital. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Ultra debuts as the world's first 200MP camera phone, India launch set for Sep 13

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price in India, specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes in a single variant for the price of Rs 59,999. However, Motorola is running a limited-time offer where you could buy the phone for Rs 54,999. Over and above the offer, there are additional benefits. For instance, Jio customers will get a cashback of Rs 4,000 in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of Rs 100 each and vouchers worth Rs 10,699 to partner websites. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Ultra spotted on BIS certification before launch

To qualify as a flagship, a phone has to have the latest specifications. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra brings all the top-notch features. It has Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor along with support for 13 5G bands, carrier aggregation, and 4×4 MIMO technology for the fastest 5G connectivity. There is 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage on the phone, but in case you wanted to expand the storage, there isn’t a microSD card available. It is backed by a 4610mAh battery with support for 125W TurboPower charging and 10W wireless charging.

You get a 6.67-inch pOLED display with FullHD+ resolution. It runs from one end to another, giving you a curvy look, supports 10-bit colours, and has HDR10+. Since Dolby Vision is mostly out of the picture for most Android phones even today, users will appreciate the display’s colour and brightness. For gamers, there is a 144Hz refresh rate on the display, making animations and scrolling look super smooth. The phone supports Dolby Atmos-powered speakers.

The 200-megapixel main camera is the highlight of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The company says this camera can capture more light by combining 16 pixels into one 2.56μm Ultra Pixel. The camera also has OIS that makes images and videos stable. Speaking of videos, you can shoot videos in 8K resolution, but if you take the resolution down a notch, you can also use HDR10+ while recording videos. Accompanying this camera is a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto portrait camera. On the front, you get a 60-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in India, specifications

Packing slightly less powerful specifications, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion costs less than the Edge 30 Ultra. Its price is Rs 42,999, but you can buy it for an offer price of Rs 39,999 for a limited time. This phone comes in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colours. Jio customers get a cashback of Rs 4,000 in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of Rs 100 along with partner website vouchers worth Rs 3,699.

The Edge 30 Fusion has a Snapdragon 888+ processor, which is slightly old but still powerful enough for a mid-end phone. It has a 6.55-inch FullHD+ pOLED display with support for HDR10+ and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone uses a 50-megapixel main camera along with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with support for macro photography. This camera can also record 8K videos, but their quality is unlikely to be as good as that of the shot on the 200-megapixel camera on the Edge 30 Ultra. The phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera that you can use for video calls.

Backing up the Moto Edge 30 Fusion is a 4400mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower charging support. The phone has Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers, as well.