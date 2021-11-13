comscore Motorola Edge 30 Ultra might feature a 50 MP triple rear camera, punch hole display
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra renders hint at hole-punch display, triple rear camera setup

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.6 inch OLED display that comes with a 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+. In terms of camera, it is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel third sensor.

  Published: November 13, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to debut soon and hence several renders have popped up online. Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with 91Mobiles shared a few renders of the smartphone. These renders revealed that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra might come with a punch-hole selfie and a triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Motorola’s upcoming phone could be powered by flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 898

Motorola has recently teased the upcoming Motorola Edge X which is expected to be launched as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The smartphone is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 chipset. Notably, the chipset is likely to launch in

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra expected specifications

It is expected to come in blue and grey colour options. As mentioned above, the display is likely to house a punch-hole camera and thin bezels with flat edges. They further suggest that the power button is placed at the left edge of the smartphone. It is also expected to feature a fingerprint sensor and a Google Assistant dedicated button along with a speaker grille, a “noise cancelling” microphone and a USB Type-C port.

In addition to that, the 91Mobiles report reveals, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.6 inch OLED display that comes with a 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+. In terms of camera, it is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel third sensor. For selfies, it might come with a 60-megapixel front camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone might be equipped with a 5000mAh battery. It is expected to measure 163.1×76.5×8.8mm. A previous report suggested that the smartphone is likely to offer up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage, and the battery might come with 68W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra release timeline

In China, it is said that the device will be called Moto Edge X. As far as the release is concerned, the smartphone is expected to launch and be available in China next month, while the global launch can happen in the month of January. The exact launch date hasn’t been revealed yet.

