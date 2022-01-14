comscore Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Smart Stylus and Folio Case leaked: Check details
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Smart Stylus and Folio Case leaked ahead of the official launch

Ahead of the official launch, Motorola Smart Stylus and the Folio Case have been leaked together in recent leaks. The folio case is designed in such a way as to house the stylus on its back.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Representational Image

Smartphone manufacturer Motorola will soon unveil its next smartphone, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, in the global market. According to the report, the Motorola Edge X, the company has put forward information, can be launched in some countries under the name Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. According to the leaked renders, a punch-hole display design has been given in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Another important piece of information about this smartphone is that it may have an in-display fingerprint sensor, and it is possible to set up three cameras in the rear. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Ultra renders hint at hole-punch display, triple rear camera setup

Ahead of the official launch, Motorola Smart Stylus and the Folio Case have been leaked together in recent leaks. The folio case is designed in such a way as to house the stylus on its back. The folio case is designed in such a way as to house the stylus on its back. In addition, the stylus will come with several software triggers so that whenever it is removed or when it is out for an extended period, you will be updated with an alert. Also Read - Motorola’s upcoming phone could be powered by flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 898

The report suggests that you can set the phone to enable Bluetooth whenever the stylus is out automatically. The stylus will automatically charge wirelessly when in the case. Also, it supports air gestures which means you can use it as an air mouse with an external display. However, the buttons can be used for media controls.

According to previous leaks, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra can be given 6.67-inch OLED FHD + 144Hz display, Snapdragon 898 chip, 8 GB / 12 GB RAM, 128 GB / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone can include a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel. While a 60-megapixel front camera can be given for selfie and video calling in this smartphone. Apart from this, if the leak reports are to be believed, a 5,000mAh battery can be given with 68W fast charging. This smartphone can be introduced in China next month.

  Published Date: January 14, 2022 11:19 AM IST

