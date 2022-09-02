comscore Motorola Edge 30 Ultra appears on BIS, could soon launch in India
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra spotted on BIS certification before launch

Motorola is expected to launch the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra on September 8 in India. Ahead of its launch, the device has made it to the BIS certification.

Motorola has scheduled a launch for its upcoming phones in the Edge 30 series. The brand is expected to launch as many as three phone models at the September 8 global event. These three phones may include the Moto Edge 30 Neo, Moto Edge 30 Fusion, and Moto Edge 30 Ultra. The Edge 30 Ultra will be the flagship model and it is now passed the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification hinting at a sooner India launch. Also Read - Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones on September 8: Check details

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra appears on BIS certification, Key Specs

The Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra carries the model number XT2241-2 on the BIS certification. This almost confirms the arrival of the device in India. The smartphone may launch in India soon, likely by this month as Flipkart has already started teasing the phone. Also, rumors suggest the same unveiling date as the global launch i.e. September 8. Also Read - Motorola Moto G32 can now be purchased in India for as low as Rs 11,999 with this offer

While the brand itself hasn’t given out many details, rumors have it that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be a powerful flagship in most aspects. Starting with the camera, it is said to have a 200MP primary lens, the first for the brand. It is also said to be the world’s first phone with a 200MP lens, but that remains to be seen till its release. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

The 200MP primary lens will likely be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto sensor. It is also expected to have a 60MP camera on the front for shooting selfie shots.

In addition to the cameras, the phone will also come with a powerful chipset. It will bring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to the table, which is a successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Furthermore, it will also offer an improved battery and fast charging over the Edge 30 Pro. The Edge 30 Ultra is expected to come with a big 5,000mAh cell with support for 125W wired fast charging. It will also have a 50W wireless fast charging technology.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It will have a curved-edge panel and may offer better Gorilla Glass protection than the predecessor.

The smartphone will come in different variants. It could also come with a 12GB RAM variant in India. The RAM type will be LPDDR5 and it will be paired with a UFS 3.1 storage.

