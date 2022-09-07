comscore Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch in India on September 10
  Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Tipped To Launch In India On September 10
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch in India on September 10

Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch date has been leaked through an alleged Flipkart microsite that also says the phone will use a 200-megapixel camera.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra flagship phone is reportedly on its way to India. According to an alleged Flipkart listing, the Edge 30 Ultra will launch in India on September 10 at an event scheduled for 1 pm. While Motorola has not confirmed anything, the Edge 30 Ultra was spotted on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at an imminent launch in India. Besides, Motorola is also planning to launch the Edge 30 Ultra internationally, so this could also be a good indication of the India launch. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Pro to go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Price, specs, offers

According to the tipster Abhishek Yadav, Flipkart has put up a microsite revealing the launch details for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The banner says the launch date for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is September 10 and that the phone will arrive as the world’s first with a 200-megapixel camera system. But while that piece of information might be true considering the Edge 30 Ultra is likely a rebranded version of the Moto X30 Pro, the photo used in the teaser does not match the one that reports have suggested so far. The teaser image might as well be a placeholder. Moreover, this Flipkart listing is not publicly visible right now. Also Read - Motorola Edge Pro 30 launched globally: Check price, specs

Another tipster Evan Blass has said that Motorola may also launch the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Motorola Edge 30 Neo on the same date. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch today at 8PM IST: Check expected specs, price

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications

Leaks have suggested that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra may come with the same specifications as the Motorola X30 Pro. That means we are likely to see a 6.7-inch OLED display with FullHD+ resolution on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. This display may have an up to 144Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powering the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra may be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be a 200-megapixel main camera, as confirmed by the Flipkart teaser. Accompanying this could be a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. The phone could use a 60-megapixel front camera housed inside a punch-hole. The phone is expected to come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

  Published Date: September 7, 2022 3:26 PM IST
