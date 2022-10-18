comscore Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets 12GB + 256GB variant in India: Check price
News

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in India

Mobiles

Motorola has launched the higher-end variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in India. The new 12GB + 256GB variant is expected to be sufficient for most users.

Highlights

  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets a new 12GB RAM + 256GB variant.
  • It is priced at Rs 64,999 but will be effectively available for Rs 56,999.
  • The new variant can be purchased from Flipkart.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Camera

Motorola recently launched the Edge 30 Ultra flagship smartphone in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 125W fast charging. It has 8GB RAM but only features 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Motorola launches Moto E22s in India: Check price, specs, features

Now, Motorola has launched the maxed-out variant of the phone with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This variant is expected to be sufficient for many since it comes with 256GB storage, which means at least 200GB will be freely available. Also, more RAM is always a plus in long term. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale to end tonight: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Nothing Phone (1) and more

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra India price (12GB RAM + 256GB)

Motorola is offering the new variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra for Rs 64,999. However, it can be purchased for as low as Rs 56,999 with the launch offer, exchange, and SBI Bank Credit Card offer. The device can also be purchased on No-Cost EMI on the Flipkart website. Also Read - Moto E22s specs, features revealed ahead of October 17 launch: Check details

It has two color options to choose from — Interstellar Black and Starlight White.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications

The Edge 30 Ultra is Motorola’s newest flagship phone in the country. It comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is a curved OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

One of the highlights of the smartphone is its camera. It comes with a triple camera system with a 200MP main lens. This is the first for Motorola. It is a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. It is assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto unit. Upfront, it has a 60MP camera for taking selfies.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Since it is a premium device, it has the LPDDR5 RAM type and UFS 3.1 storage type.

Apart from the camera and chipset, the Edge 30 Ultra also has a super fast charging speed. It has 125W fast charging support which is claimed to charge the 4,500mAh cell inside the phone rapidly. There’s also a 50W wireless fast charging support.

  • Published Date: October 18, 2022 4:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 18, 2022 4:49 PM IST
