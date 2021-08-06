Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more

Motorola is expanding its Edge series at a vast rate this year. After launching three models globally, the Edge series now gets a new addition for the Chinese market. Called the Edge Lite, this is the most premium Edge model that Motorola has launched this year in the market. It costs more than the Edge S that debuted earlier this year with a Snapdragon 870 chip, and will go on sale from August 17. Also Read - Motorola Edge S Pro with 144Hz display, 108MP camera launched: Price, features

The Edge Lite costs 2,599 Yuan for the base version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. That translates to Rs 30,000 for India. There’s another variant with 256GB storage that goes for Yuan 2,899. There’s a cheaper version with 6GB RAM as well but that hasn’t got a price yet. Motorola is yet to reveal plans for launching this model globally. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members: Check out top deals on smartphones

Motorola Edge Lite specs and features

The Edge Lite goes for a iPhone 12-inpsired design with flat edges and gradient colour finishes. A 6.7-inch display takes up the entirety of the front. This ai Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. There’s support for HDR10+ and DCI-P3 colour gamut. Also Read - Best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Realme Narzo 30 and more

Underneath lies a Snapdragon 778G chipset that is paired with up to 8GB RAM and buyers can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage options. In China, the phone runs Motorola’s MYUI 2.0 along with the classic Moto Actions. The battery capacity stays put at 4020mAh but Motorola is offering a faster 33W wired solution.

The cameras on the Edge Lite don’t compromise too. The main camera is using a 108-megapixel 1/1.52-inch sensor. This is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera that can also take macro photos. There’s also a tertiary 8-megapixel telephoto camera that has OIS assistance for stability and 3x optical zoom. The front camera gets a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.

It remains to be seen whether Motorola considers bringing the Edge Lite to India and other global markets. With a spec sheet this tempting, the Edge Lite could be a solid option in the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space as an alternative to the likes of the Oppo Reno 6, OnePlus Nord 2 and Realme X7 Max.