comscore Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Edge Lite launches as a new premium midrange offering: Specs, prices and more
News

Motorola Edge Lite launches as a new premium midrange offering: Specs, prices and more

Mobiles

The Motorola Edge Lite launches in China with a Snapdragon 778G chip at the helm and premium components to accompany. Here are all details.

Motorola Edge Lite

Motorola is expanding its Edge series at a vast rate this year. After launching three models globally, the Edge series now gets a new addition for the Chinese market. Called the Edge  Lite, this is the most premium Edge model that Motorola has launched this year in the market. It costs more than the Edge S that debuted earlier this year with a Snapdragon 870 chip, and will go on sale from August 17. Also Read - Motorola Edge S Pro with 144Hz display, 108MP camera launched: Price, features

The Edge Lite costs 2,599 Yuan for the base version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. That translates to Rs 30,000 for India. There’s another variant with 256GB storage that goes for Yuan 2,899. There’s a cheaper version with 6GB RAM as well but that hasn’t got a price yet. Motorola is yet to reveal plans for launching this model globally. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members: Check out top deals on smartphones

Motorola Edge Lite specs and features

The Edge Lite goes for a iPhone 12-inpsired design with flat edges and gradient colour finishes. A 6.7-inch display takes up the entirety of the front. This ai Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. There’s support for HDR10+ and DCI-P3 colour gamut. Also Read - Best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Realme Narzo 30 and more

Underneath lies a Snapdragon 778G chipset that is paired with up to 8GB RAM and buyers can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage options. In China, the phone runs Motorola’s MYUI 2.0 along with the classic Moto Actions. The battery capacity stays put at 4020mAh but Motorola is offering a faster 33W wired solution.

Motorola Edge Lite

The cameras on the Edge Lite don’t compromise too. The main camera is using a 108-megapixel 1/1.52-inch sensor. This is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera that can also take macro photos. There’s also a tertiary 8-megapixel telephoto camera that has OIS assistance for stability and 3x optical zoom. The front camera gets a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.

It remains to be seen whether Motorola considers bringing the Edge Lite to India and other global markets. With a spec sheet this tempting, the Edge Lite could be a solid option in the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space as an alternative to the likes of the Oppo Reno 6, OnePlus Nord 2 and Realme X7 Max.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2021 11:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 30 Pro gets Realme UI 2.0 update in India: Know what s new
News
Realme Narzo 30 Pro gets Realme UI 2.0 update in India: Know what s new
Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more

Mobiles

Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more

Micromax In 2b budget phone goes on sale today Flipkart: Is it worth buying?

Deals

Micromax In 2b budget phone goes on sale today Flipkart: Is it worth buying?

Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content

News

Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content

Download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via WhatsApp: Here s how to

How To

Download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via WhatsApp: Here s how to

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme Narzo 30 Pro gets Realme UI 2.0 update in India: Know what s new

Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more

Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content

MIUI 12.5 for Redmi Note 9 starts rolling out, brings Android 11 along

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Which mid-range smartphone should you get

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Which one is better under Rs 15,000?

Best Smartphone Deals in Flipkart Big Saving Days

How to Download Instagram Videos

Google Chrome sending Enhanced Safe Browsing notifications? Know all about it here

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more

Mobiles

Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021
Motorola Edge S Pro with 144Hz display, 108MP camera launched in China

Mobiles

Motorola Edge S Pro with 144Hz display, 108MP camera launched in China
Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Pro with 108MP camera, OLED display launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Pro with 108MP camera, OLED display launched: Price, specs

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) ने पार किया 46 मिलियन डाउनलोड आंकड़ा, 50 Million पार होने पर गेमर्स को मिलेंगे ये Rewards

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G जल्द ही भारत में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Amazon और Flipkart Sale का फायदा, सस्ते में मिल रहे कई आइटम

BSNL लाया 90 दिनों की वैलिडिटी वाला सस्ता प्रीपेड प्लान, कॉलिंग के साथ डेटा का भी मिलेगा लाभ

iPhones खरीदने का बेहतरीन मौका, Flipkart Sale में Discount के साथ मिल रहे कई Offers

Latest Videos

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more
Best Smartphone Deals in Flipkart Big Saving Days

Features

Best Smartphone Deals in Flipkart Big Saving Days
RedmiBook Series Launched in India! All you need to know

News

RedmiBook Series Launched in India! All you need to know
How to Download Instagram Videos

Features

How to Download Instagram Videos

News

Realme Narzo 30 Pro gets Realme UI 2.0 update in India: Know what s new
News
Realme Narzo 30 Pro gets Realme UI 2.0 update in India: Know what s new
Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more

Mobiles

Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more
Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content

News

Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content
MIUI 12.5 for Redmi Note 9 starts rolling out, brings Android 11 along

Mobiles

MIUI 12.5 for Redmi Note 9 starts rolling out, brings Android 11 along
Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers