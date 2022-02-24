Motorola today launched Motorola Edge 30+ smartphone in the US. This newly launched smartphone is the successor to the Motorola Edge and the Motorola Edge Plus smartphones that were launched in August last year. This year, the company has combined the two phones to launch a single – Motorola Edge+ (2022) smartphone). To make matters confusing, Motorola has launched the same phone as the Motorola Edge 30 Pro globally. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch today at 8PM IST: Check expected specs, price

Motorola Edge+ (2022)/Motorola Edge 30 Pro price and availability

The Motorola Edge+ (2022) costs $899.99 for the carrier unlocked version in the US. In Europe, Motorola Edge 30 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space will be available for €799. Also Read - Motorola Frontier tipped to come with a 194MP camera

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro has also been launched in India. It costs Rs 44,999 and it will be up for purchase via Flipkart and offline retailers starting 12PM on March 4. Interested buyers will get a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs 5,000. Additionally, SBI card owners will get a cashback of Rs 5,000. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

Motorola Edge+ (2022)/Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that is coupled with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. There is no room for microSD card slot. It runs the Android 12 OS.

Coming to the cameras, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone features a pill-like rear camera module that is stacked horizontally at the back. It sports a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, it has a 60MP selfie camera. On the battery front, it sports a 4,800mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging technologies.

For connectivity it has Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and NFC and for audio it has dual stereo speakers and three microphones.