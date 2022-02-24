comscore Motorola Edge Pro 30 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Edge Pro 30 launched globally: Check price, specs
News

Motorola Edge Pro 30 launched globally: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge+ (2022) as the Motorola Edge 30 Pro globally.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Image: Flipkart

Motorola today launched Motorola Edge 30+ smartphone in the US. This newly launched smartphone is the successor to the Motorola Edge and the Motorola Edge Plus smartphones that were launched in August last year. This year, the company has combined the two phones to launch a single – Motorola Edge+ (2022) smartphone). To make matters confusing, Motorola has launched the same phone as the Motorola Edge 30 Pro globally. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch today at 8PM IST: Check expected specs, price

Motorola Edge+ (2022)/Motorola Edge 30 Pro price and availability

The Motorola Edge+ (2022) costs $899.99 for the carrier unlocked version in the US. In Europe, Motorola Edge 30 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space will be available for €799. Also Read - Motorola Frontier tipped to come with a 194MP camera

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro has also been launched in India. It costs Rs 44,999 and it will be up for purchase via Flipkart and offline retailers starting 12PM on March 4. Interested buyers will get a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs 5,000. Additionally, SBI card owners will get a cashback of Rs 5,000. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

Motorola Edge+ (2022)/Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that is coupled with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. There is no room for microSD card slot. It runs the Android 12 OS.

Coming to the cameras, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone features a pill-like rear camera module that is stacked horizontally at the back. It sports a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, it has a 60MP selfie camera. On the battery front, it sports a 4,800mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging technologies.

For connectivity it has Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and NFC and for audio it has dual stereo speakers and three microphones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2022 8:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched
Mobiles
Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched
Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)

Mobiles

Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch

Wearables

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch

Mark Zuckerberg burnt $500 billion by renaming Facebook to Meta

News

Mark Zuckerberg burnt $500 billion by renaming Facebook to Meta

Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners: Check price, features

News

Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners: Check price, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch

Mark Zuckerberg burnt $500 billion by renaming Facebook to Meta

Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners: Check price, features

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)

Mobiles

Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)
Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch today at 8PM IST: Check expected specs, price

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch today at 8PM IST: Check expected specs, price
Motorola Frontier likely to get a 194MP camera: Check expected specs, price

Mobiles

Motorola Frontier likely to get a 194MP camera: Check expected specs, price
Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24
Motorola Edge 30 Pro will launch in India on February 24

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Pro will launch in India on February 24

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola Edge 30 Pro भारत में लॉन्च, 60MP सेल्फी कैमरा समेत मिल रहे ये धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire MAX में आया नया Diamond Royale, मिल रहा Dusklit Slayer बंडल

Oppo Find X5 और Oppo Find X5 Pro लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

रेडमी नोट 11 प्रो सीरीज जल्द भारत में होगी लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया ट्वीट

फ्री फायर के वीकली मेंबरशिप में हर दिन मिलेंगे डायमंड्स और रिवार्डस, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Latest Videos

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE

Hands On

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using
5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

News

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched
Mobiles
Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched
Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)

Mobiles

Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)
Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch

Wearables

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch
Mark Zuckerberg burnt $500 billion by renaming Facebook to Meta

News

Mark Zuckerberg burnt $500 billion by renaming Facebook to Meta
Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners: Check price, features

News

Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners: Check price, features

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers