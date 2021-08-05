Motorola Edge S Pro with 144Hz display, 108MP camera launched: Price, features

Motorola Edge S Pro, the new premium Moto phone has been revealed in China. The new Moto Edge-series bag some significant upgrades over the regular version- Motorola Edge S. The highlights of the new Motorola phone is its 10-bit 144Hz OLED display, 108-megapixel triple camera setup, and up to 12GB of Turbo RAM. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members: Check out top deals on smartphones

Motorola Edge S Pro price, availability

Motorola Edge S Pro has been launched in China for a price starting at Yuan 2399 (roughly Rs 27,500) for the 6GB/128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM model with either 128GB or 256GB storage is priced at Yuan 2699 (roughly Rs 30,900) and Yuan 2999 (roughly Rs 34,300) respectively. While the top of the line model with 12GB/256GB storage comes at a cost of Yuan 3299 (around Rs 37,800). The phone will be up for pre-order at 9 PM (China) on August 5. It will be available for purchase in the country in three colour options from August 10. Motorola hasn’t disclosed any detail regarding its release in other global markets including India. Also Read - Best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Realme Narzo 30 and more

Motorola Edge S Pro specifications, features

Motorola Edge S Pro flaunts a sleek rectangular-shaped design with curved edges. The camera module at the back accommodates three lenses. At the front, a tiny punch hole is placed at the centre for housing the selfie camera. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones for Battlegrounds Mobile India under Rs 20,000 in July 2021

As far as the core aspects are concerned, the Motorola Edge S Pro features a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED panel. Moto has upgraded the refresh rate from 90Hz to 144Hz on the new Moto Edge S-series phone. The display has a touch sampling rate of 576Hz, HDR10+ compatibility, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and SGS eye protection certification. In terms of hardware, the US handset maker pitched the same Snapdragon 870 mobile platform found in the Motorola Edge S. The chipset is paired with 12GB of Turbo LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of Turbo UFS 3.1 storage.

On the optics front, the triple camera layout packs a 108-megapixel primary rear camera; an 8-megapixel periscope camera with OIS, 5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom; and a 16-megapixel ultrawide angle camera with 120-degree FoV that doubles up as a macro lens. Upfront, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. As for the software, the phone runs MYUI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. In terms of backup, the Moto Edge S Pro packs a slightly small 4520mAh battery. The phone measures 7.9mm and weighs 189 grams.