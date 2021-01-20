Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 5G chip launching soon

Qualcomm just announced its Snapdragon 870 chipset as the successor to last year’s popular Snapdragon 865 chip. The new chip is almost similar to the Snapdragon 865, except for a boosted performance core. While we have to wait in order to see how it affects the end-user experience, Motorola has already gone ahead and announced a new phone that will use this chip. It is called the Edge S and Motorola has even announced a launch date for the same. Also Read - In pics: Motorola Nio with rear quad-camera setup and 'Sky' color leaked

The Edge S will launch first in the Chinese market on January 26, using the new Qualcomm chipset. Motorola has not revealed any other specifications about the phone so far. However, speculations have suggested that the Edge S is the same phone we have known for long as the Motorola Nio. Hence, the Edge S could be Motorola's answer to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8T.

Motorola Edge S coming soon

If the Edge S is indeed the Motorola Nio that we have talked about for some time, we could be looking at an exciting entry-level flagship smartphone. The phone's previous visits to benchmarks and certification websites have suggested plenty of features and specifications. Previously, we knew it would be using the older Snapdragon 865 chip but that's changes after Motorola's announcement.

The Snapdragon 870 currently has the fastest clock speed of any mobile chipset in the world, rated at 3.2GHz. For apps that require a lot of processing power, the Snapdragon 870 could prove useful with an extra boost over the standard Snapdragon 865. In terms of overall performance, the Snapdragon 888 will still be superior with a better GPU and newer Kryo cores.

The Edge S is also said to come with a 105Hz 1080p display, possibly using an AMOLED panel. The display will have a dual punch-hole cutout for two selfie cameras at the front. That 105Hz refresh rate could point at a 90Hz display boosted for test purposes. The certification spotting also pointed at a massive 5000mAh battery as well as a 64-megapixel main rear camera. Some leaked images on Weibo also hinted at the Moto G-esque design on this new premium phone.

It remains to be seen as whether Motorola launches this phone in global markets in the months to come. The Edge S could be heading to India, given that Motorola has started filling up all the price categories with highly competitive smartphones.