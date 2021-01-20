comscore Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 5G chip launching soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 5G chip launching next week
News

Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 5G chip launching next week

Mobiles

Motorola just confirmed the Edge S using the new Snapdragon 870 5G chip instead of the older Snapdragon 865. The Edge S will launch on January 26.

Motorola Nio

Source: Evan Blass via Voice

Qualcomm just announced its Snapdragon 870 chipset as the successor to last year’s popular Snapdragon 865 chip. The new chip is almost similar to the Snapdragon 865, except for a boosted performance core. While we have to wait in order to see how it affects the end-user experience, Motorola has already gone ahead and announced a new phone that will use this chip. It is called the Edge S and Motorola has even announced a launch date for the same. Also Read - In pics: Motorola Nio with rear quad-camera setup and 'Sky' color leaked

The Edge S will launch first in the Chinese market on January 26, using the new Qualcomm chipset. Motorola has not revealed any other specifications about the phone so far. However, speculations have suggested that the Edge S is the same phone we have known for long as the Motorola Nio. Hence, the Edge S could be Motorola’s answer to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8T. Also Read - Moto G 5G price drops from January 20 in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Motorola Edge S coming soon

If the Edge S is indeed the Motorola Nio that we have talked about for some time, we could be looking at an exciting entry-level flagship smartphone. The phone’s previous visits to benchmarks and certification websites have suggested plenty of features and specifications. Previously, we knew it would be using the older Snapdragon 865 chip but that’s changes after Motorola’s announcement. Also Read - Motorola Nio spotted again with Snapdragon 865, could be called Edge S

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G

The Snapdragon 870 currently has the fastest clock speed of any mobile chipset in the world, rated at 3.2GHz. For apps that require a lot of processing power, the Snapdragon 870 could prove useful with an extra boost over the standard Snapdragon 865. In terms of overall performance, the Snapdragon 888 will still be superior with a better GPU and newer Kryo cores.

The Edge S is also said to come with a 105Hz 1080p display, possibly using an AMOLED panel. The display will have a dual punch-hole cutout for two selfie cameras at the front. That 105Hz refresh rate could point at a 90Hz display boosted for test purposes. The certification spotting also pointed at a massive 5000mAh battery as well as a 64-megapixel main rear camera. Some leaked images on Weibo also hinted at the Moto G-esque design on this new premium phone.

It remains to be seen as whether Motorola launches this phone in global markets in the months to come. The Edge S could be heading to India, given that Motorola has started filling up all the price categories with highly competitive smartphones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2021 10:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Is this the Asus ROG Phone 5 with a second matrix display?
News
Is this the Asus ROG Phone 5 with a second matrix display?
FAU-G gains 4 million pre-registrations before it officially launches

Gaming

FAU-G gains 4 million pre-registrations before it officially launches

Realme X7, X7 Pro India launch soon

Mobiles

Realme X7, X7 Pro India launch soon

Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 5G chip launching soon

Mobiles

Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 5G chip launching soon

Tencent bans more than 1.2 million hackers in just 6 days for cheating

Gaming

Tencent bans more than 1.2 million hackers in just 6 days for cheating

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Is this the Asus ROG Phone 5 with a second matrix display?

FAU-G gains 4 million pre-registrations before it officially launches

Realme X7, X7 Pro India launch soon

Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 5G chip launching soon

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset launched

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Which is the safest messaging app for you?

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 5G chip launching soon

Mobiles

Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 5G chip launching soon
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021
Moto G 5G price drops in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Deals

Moto G 5G price drops in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale
Xiaomi Mi 10i review: What an all-rounder!

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review: What an all-rounder!

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile को लेकर आई बड़ी खबर, बैन हुए 12 लाख से ज्यादा अकाउंट्स

Samsung ने लॉन्च किए तीन सस्ते स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Xiaomi Republic Day Sale शुरू, स्मार्टफोन्स और TV पर बंपर डिस्काउंट

Motorola Edge S स्मार्टफोन को कंपनी ने किया टीज, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Realme X7 Pro भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

Is this the Asus ROG Phone 5 with a second matrix display?
News
Is this the Asus ROG Phone 5 with a second matrix display?
FAU-G gains 4 million pre-registrations before it officially launches

Gaming

FAU-G gains 4 million pre-registrations before it officially launches
Realme X7, X7 Pro India launch soon

Mobiles

Realme X7, X7 Pro India launch soon
Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 5G chip launching soon

Mobiles

Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 5G chip launching soon
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset launched

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset launched

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers