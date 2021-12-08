comscore Motorola Edge S30 to debut with this near six-month-old flagship chip
Motorola Edge S30 to debut with this near six-month-old flagship chip

Motorola Edge S30 confirmed to get Snapdragon 888+ chipset, will debut alongside Motorola Edge X30 on December 9.

Motorola is set to launch two smartphones under the Edge series on December 9. Motorola Edge S30 is scheduled to launch alongside Motorola Edge X30 on Thursday. While the Edge X30 will debut with the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the Edge S30 will come with near 6 months old Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform. Also Read - Moto Edge X30 render revealed ahead of official launch

The company’s executive taking to Weibo teased details about the upcoming Motorola Edge series phone. Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, cited that the Motorola Edge S30 to arrive with Qualcomm former premium flagship chipset. Chen Jin shared a screenshot of the AnTuTu benchmarking scores for the smartphone as well that show a score of 858,852 points. Although the executive kept the rest of the details of the Motorola Edge smartphone under the lid. Also Read - Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

Motorola Edge S30 specs (Expected)

While the company’s executive just dropped details about the device processing hardware, a notable tipster shared insights about the upcoming Moto phone earlier this month. The new Moto Edge series handset is tipped to get a 6.78-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone could borrow design aesthetics from the Moto G200 that was recently showcased in Europe. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more


As mentioned earlier, the Lenovo-owned brand will introduce the premium Motorola Edge X30 on the same day. The handset will the world’s first Android flagship to get the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon. Officially renders of the handset recently appeared online that gave a fair look of rear design. The renders suggest the phone to get an in-display fingerprint sensor and an in-display front-facing camera. The phone could get a dedicated button to trigger Google Assistant. Further renders suggest the Edge X30 to arrive in Qiongtai Snow and Autumn Tung Shadow colour options.

As far as specs are concerned, rumour mill highlighted a 6.67-inch OLED screen with full HD+ resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate support. The phone is expected to get up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery, and support a 68W fast charging solution.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 1:44 PM IST

