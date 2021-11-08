comscore Motorola to release another Edge series phone dubbed Moto Edge X
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola to release another Edge series phone dubbed Moto Edge X
News

Motorola to release another Edge series phone dubbed Moto Edge X

Mobiles

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under its Edge series soon. The device is said to be called the Motorola Edge X. The upcoming smartphone has already been teased by Lenovo executive but nothing specific has been revealed as of yet.

Motorola Edge X

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under its Edge series soon. The device is called the Motorola Edge X. The upcoming smartphone has already been teased by Lenovo executive but nothing specific has been revealed as of yet. Also Read - Motorola launches Moto E30 budget phone with a 5000mAh battery at around Rs 10,000

The tech giant recently launched two Edge series smartphones dubbed the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and the Motorola Edge 20 in India. Now the smartphone manufacturer is preparing to bring the Motorola Edge X. Also Read - Best gaming phones under Rs 25,000 to buy in India in October 2021

Moto Edge X release soon

The latest Weibo post shared by Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, Motorola, suggests that the company is planning to launch a new smartphone dubbed Motorola Edge X. The post, however, doesn’t reveal too much information about the device. There are no details on the launch timeline of the smartphone yet. Also Read - Phones launching next week: Pixel 6 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge S, more

It is said to be a flagship device and more so focus on gaming. The upcoming smartphone has been teased by the tagline — “Moto Edge X is infinitely powerful and full of expectations.”

Motorola Edge 20 series specs, models and price

The Lenovo owned smartphone manufacturer launched the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20 in India recently. As for the pricing, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro starts at a price of Rs 36,999 while the Motorola Edge 20 is available at a price starting at Rs 29,999.

In terms of specifications, the existing flagship smartphone dubbed Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes packed with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 144hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Some of the other specifications include – 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie sensor, a 4,520mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.

On the other hand, the cheaper version of the series dubbed the Motorola Edge Lite comes packed with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ flexible OLED display with screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Some of the other specifications include – 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel shooter, a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 8, 2021 1:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to save important messages on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to save important messages on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps
iOS users will have to go an extra mile to play games on Netflix

Apps

iOS users will have to go an extra mile to play games on Netflix

WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking

How To

WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking

Microsoft to end support of this important feature for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users

News

Microsoft to end support of this important feature for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000: Philips air purifier, Mi true HEPA purifier, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000: Philips air purifier, Mi true HEPA purifier, more

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola to release another Edge series phone dubbed Moto Edge X

How to save important messages on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

iOS users will have to go an extra mile to play games on Netflix

WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking

Microsoft to end support of this important feature for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola to release another Edge series phone dubbed Moto Edge X

Mobiles

Motorola to release another Edge series phone dubbed Moto Edge X
Motorola launches Moto E30 budget phone with a 5000mAh battery at around Rs 10,000

Mobiles

Motorola launches Moto E30 budget phone with a 5000mAh battery at around Rs 10,000
Motorola Moto G51 specifications leak: Check price, camera features, India launch date, and more

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G51 specifications leak: Check price, camera features, India launch date, and more
Motorola Moto E40 budget smartphone launched in India with a price under Rs 10,000

Mobiles

Motorola Moto E40 budget smartphone launched in India with a price under Rs 10,000
Motorola Moto E40 India launch set for today at 12PM, price likely to be under Rs 15,000

Mobiles

Motorola Moto E40 India launch set for today at 12PM, price likely to be under Rs 15,000

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर लेटेस्ट अपडेट के लिए कितना करना होगा इंतजार? जानिए कब होगा रिलीज

WhatsApp पर शुरू हुआ मल्टी-डिवाइस सपोर्ट, जानें कैसे करना है इस्तेमाल

BGMI में ऐसे फ्री पा सकते हैं Room Card, जानें कैसे करें इनका यूज

Free Fire Emotes मिलेंगे फ्री, इवेंट से लेकर रिडीम कोड तक देंगे मौका

Paytm IPO के लिए बैंक, Zerodha और Paytm Money से कैसे करें अप्लाई? यहां जानें सबकुछ

Latest Videos

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

Features

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India
How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks

News

How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes
Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands

News

Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands

News

Motorola to release another Edge series phone dubbed Moto Edge X
Mobiles
Motorola to release another Edge series phone dubbed Moto Edge X
How to save important messages on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to save important messages on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps
iOS users will have to go an extra mile to play games on Netflix

Apps

iOS users will have to go an extra mile to play games on Netflix
WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking

How To

WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking
Microsoft to end support of this important feature for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users

News

Microsoft to end support of this important feature for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers