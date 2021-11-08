Motorola to release another Edge series phone dubbed Moto Edge X

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under its Edge series soon. The device is called the Motorola Edge X. The upcoming smartphone has already been teased by Lenovo executive but nothing specific has been revealed as of yet. Also Read - Motorola launches Moto E30 budget phone with a 5000mAh battery at around Rs 10,000

The tech giant recently launched two Edge series smartphones dubbed the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and the Motorola Edge 20 in India. Now the smartphone manufacturer is preparing to bring the Motorola Edge X. Also Read - Best gaming phones under Rs 25,000 to buy in India in October 2021

Moto Edge X release soon

The latest Weibo post shared by Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, Motorola, suggests that the company is planning to launch a new smartphone dubbed Motorola Edge X. The post, however, doesn’t reveal too much information about the device. There are no details on the launch timeline of the smartphone yet. Also Read - Phones launching next week: Pixel 6 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge S, more

It is said to be a flagship device and more so focus on gaming. The upcoming smartphone has been teased by the tagline — “Moto Edge X is infinitely powerful and full of expectations.”

Motorola Edge 20 series specs, models and price

The Lenovo owned smartphone manufacturer launched the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20 in India recently. As for the pricing, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro starts at a price of Rs 36,999 while the Motorola Edge 20 is available at a price starting at Rs 29,999.

In terms of specifications, the existing flagship smartphone dubbed Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes packed with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 144hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Some of the other specifications include – 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie sensor, a 4,520mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.

On the other hand, the cheaper version of the series dubbed the Motorola Edge Lite comes packed with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ flexible OLED display with screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Some of the other specifications include – 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel shooter, a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.