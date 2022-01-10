comscore Motorola Edge X30 to launch in India soon, receives BIS certifications: Check price, specifications
Motorola Edge X30 spotted on BIS website, India launch imminent

The flagship Moto Edge X30 smartphone has been spotted in BIS certifications with model number XT2201-01. This listing suggests that Motorola may soon launch this smartphone in India. According to rumors, the device will be revealed in India by late January or early February 2022.

Motorola Edge X30 is speculated to launch on December 9. It is the first smartphone reported to launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone is speculated to be equipped with Gorilla Glass protection and new cooling technology. It can feature a 6.67-inch Full HD + OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It will be the company’s first smartphone that will work on My UI 3.0 OS.

Motorola’s flagship smartphone Moto Edge X30 is going to enter India soon. The tech giant launched the Moto Edge X30 smartphone in China last month with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. As per the latest report, this phone can be launched in India by the end of this month or early February. Also Read - Motorola Edge X30 becomes the first phone to launch with flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The flagship Moto Edge X30 smartphone has been spotted in BIS certifications with model number XT2201-01. This listing suggests that Motorola may soon launch this smartphone in India. According to rumors, the device will be revealed in India by late January or early February 2022. Also Read - Moto Edge X30 render revealed ahead of official launch

Price

The Moto Edge X30 is priced at CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs. 38,000) in China for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Howevere, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant costs CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs 40,400). Also Read - Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

In addition, CNY 3,599 (about Rs 42,800) is set for the phone’s 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition is available at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 47,600) for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

Earlier, the official poster released by the brand stated that the company achieved sales of over 100 million yuan for the Edge X30 in its first sale. The handset was made available for purchase through several e-commerce platforms in China.

Specifications

The Moto Edge X30 smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 576Hz, and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. A punch-hole cutout will be given for the selfie camera in this phone. Along with this, an in-display fingerprint sensor has been provided on the phone. Talking about connectivity features, the phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 up to 256 GB. It has a 5000mAh battery and 68W fast charging.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2022 3:00 PM IST

