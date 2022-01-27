comscore Motorola Frontier 22 specifications leaked, might come with 200MP camera: Check specifications, features
Motorola Frontier 22 key specifications leaked, tipped to come with world's first 200MP camera

Motorola Frontier 22 smartphone will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC. Qualcomm has not yet shared information about this chipset. However, this flagship chipset can be launched in the middle of this year with some changes.

Motorola may soon launch the world’s first flagship smartphone with a 200MP camera. The company can present this smartphone in the name of Frontier 22. A leaked report about this Motorola smartphone has revealed some key specifications and features. The tech giant has introduced many smartphones with 108MP cameras in the budget segment. Additionally, the Motorola Edge series devices also come with a 108MP camera. Also Read - Moto Tab G70 LTE Android tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched at Rs 21,999: Specs, features

WinFuture has shared the design renders of Motorola’s upcoming flagship smartphone. As per a report, the smartphone can come equipped with a triple rear camera setup. A 200MP primary camera can be provided to support OIS in Motorola Frontier 22. In addition, a 50MP ultrawide camera and 12MP telephoto camera sensor might be given in this upcoming smartphone which will support 2x zoom. A 60MP front camera can be given in this phone. Also Read - Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features

This Motorola smartphone will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC. Qualcomm has not yet shared information about this chipset. However, this flagship chipset can be launched in the middle of this year with some changes. Also Read - Motorola Razr 3 is coming: Here’s what we know about it so far

Motorola Frontier 22 might come with a 6.67-inch display along with the resolution of Full HD +. Along with this, the refresh rate of this phone will be 144Hz, and it will support HDR10+. This Motorola smartphone will run on Android 12. The smartphone will be launched in three storage options – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

According to the report, for photography, 200MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and 12MP telemacro camera will be present in its rear. At the same time, a 60MP camera will be available in front of this phone for a selfie. Also, the alleged smartphone is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery which can support wireless charging up to 50W and wired charging up to 125W. If the smartphone comes with 125W wired charging, then it will become one of the fastest charging smartphones in the world.

In addition to the given specifications, the Motorola Frontier 22 could also feature a USB-C port with WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS in terms of connectivity options. There could also be an under-display fingerprint sensor.

  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 9:25 AM IST

