Motorola Frontier likely to get a 194MP camera: Check expected specs, price

News

Motorola Frontier tipped to come with a 194MP camera

Mobiles

According to the leaked renders, the upcoming smartphone will come with a 194-megapixel sensor, which is different from previous reports that suggested it would get a 200-megapixel camera. The latest renders are very similar to the ones leaked last month.

Motorola-Frontier

Image: Evan Blass

Smartphone manufacturer Motorola is reportedly planning to launch a flagship smartphone Motorola Frontier with a 194 MP primary camera. According to the leak, the upcoming smartphone will come with a 194-megapixel sensor, different from previous reports suggesting it would get a 200-megapixel camera. The latest renders are very similar to the ones leaked last month.

In addition, the report claims that the phone will come with a display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a 4500mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. The phone is hinted at debuting in July.

Tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) shared a photo of Motorola’s alleged Frontier model via a Twitter post revealing the phone’s design from multiple angles. As per renders, the Motorola Frontier would feature a curved display and a curved back. Additionally, the display will sport a center-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

However, the power button and volume rocker are on the right side. The back features edge-to-edge horizontal strips, the Batwing logo at the center of the back panel, and a rectangular camera module at the top left corner. The bottom of the upcoming smartphone features a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM card tray.

To recall, earlier leaks hinted towards having a 200MP primary camera in Motorola Frontier.

Specifications (expected)

The official specifications of the Motorola Frontier are not known yet, but reports claim that it could come with a 6.67-inch FHD + curved AMOLED display supporting a 144Hz refresh rate. It can be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 plus processor, with the model number SM8475 and up to 12GB of RAM. It can be given UFS 3.1 storage support up to 256 GB.

As far as camera features are concerned, it can be equipped with 194MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP macro camera. The front camera may come with 60MP for selfies and video calls.

  • Published Date: February 22, 2022 12:41 PM IST

