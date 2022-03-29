comscore Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far
Motorola Frontier to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Check details

Going by the pictures of the Motorola Frontier, it looks like its camera module design is similar to that of the Xiaomi 12, with the primary sensor at the top and two regular sensors at the bottom. A small strap next to the camera module with an LED flash and the text '200MP HP1 OIS f/2.2 aperture'.

Motorola Frontier 200MP Camera Phone

Image Credit: sammobile

After introducing a series of budget and mid-range phones in the G-series, Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch its next flagship phone named Motorola Frontier. Also Read - Spotify rolls out the promised COVID-19 content advisory section for all users

According to the report, this upcoming flagship phone could be the world’s first 200MP smartphone. The company can also use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset in this phone. Also Read - Amazon Echo Buds second-gen review: There’s room for more

The company has not yet confirmed the launch date of this smartphone. However, Lenovo China’s General Manager for Mobile Phones Business Department has shared a 125W Motorola Charging Adapter photo. It is expected that Motorola’s Moto Frontier smartphone will come with 125W fast charging support. Also Read - Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features

Image: Evan Blass

Specifications

Motorola Frontier is expected to sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution with a higher refresh rate of 144Hz. The company can use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 memory. The smartphone will run on Android 12 out of the box. In terms of battery, it could house a 4500mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.

Going by the pictures of the Motorola Frontier, it looks like its camera module design is similar to that of the Xiaomi 12, with the primary sensor at the top and two regular sensors at the bottom. A small strap next to the camera module with an LED flash and the text ‘200MP HP1 OIS f/2.2 aperture’. This picture has now confirmed that Motorola’s upcoming flagship will come with a bigger camera sensor.

Motorola Frontier

Talking about the OS, this phone will work on MyUX based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

To recall, tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) shared the upcoming smartphone’s design from multiple angles. As per the renders, the Motorola phone comes with a curved display and a curved back. The display can be seen sporting a center-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The power button and volume rocker are on the right side.

The back features edge-to-edge horizontal strips, the Batwing logo at the center of the back panel, and a rectangular camera module at the top left corner. At the bottom are the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM card tray.

  Published Date: March 29, 2022 9:04 AM IST

