Motorola G200, G71, G51, G41, G31 to launch in India soon: Check price, specifications

News

Motorola G200, G71, G51, G41, G31 to launch in India soon

Mobiles

Moto G200 has been launched at 450 Euros (around Rs 37,900) and is now available in Latin America. Moto G71 launched at 300 Euros (around Rs 25,300), and Moto G51 is available at 230 Euros (around Rs 19,372). However, The G41 is launched at 249 Euros (21,000), and Moto G31 costs 200 Euros (around Rs 16,900).

moto g200

Motorola has unveiled five new smartphones of its G series. The new devices launched by Motorola include Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31. All these phones have been introduced in the global market. Out of these, Moto G200 is the most premium smartphone that has been launched with Snapdragon 888+ processor. The refresh rate of the display of this phone is 144Hz. On the other hand, the Moto G71 has a triple rear camera setup and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor. Also Read - Moto G (third generation) vs Xiaomi Mi 4i: Specifications and features compared

The new report suggests that these smartphones might have been spotted at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The three devices spotted at the BIS site are Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G31. As per leaks, the spotted model numbers are XT2169-1, XT2171-2, and XT2173-2. The model number XT2171-2 is for Moto G51, and Moto G31 is listed as XT2173-2. Also Read - Motorola Moto G (third generation) vs Moto G (second generation): Here's what's new

All the models come with 5,000mAh battery capacities but support different chipsets. The Moto G200 is powered by Snapdragon 888+ processor, whereas Moto G71 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. However, The Moto G51 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+, and the Moto G41 sports a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. Also Read - Motorola Moto G (2015) launching in India today

Price

Moto G200 has been launched at 450 Euros (around Rs 37,900) and is now available in Latin America. Moto G71 launched at 300 Euros (around Rs 25,300), and Moto G51 is available at 230 Euros (around Rs 19,372). However, The G41 is launched at 249 Euros (21,000), and Moto G31 costs 200 Euros (around Rs 16,900).

Specifications

Moto G200 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD display, 5000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, a triple-camera setup at the back, and IP52 rated for splash resistance. However, Moto G71 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display, 5000mAh battery with a 30W fast charging, and IP52 rating for water-repellent.

The Moto G51 includes a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset, Android 11 OS out of the box, 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging speeds.

The Moto G41 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display, MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 5000mAh battery, and IP52 rating. The Moto G31 has a 6.4-inch OLED display, 5000mAh battery, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

  • Published Date: November 20, 2021 2:47 PM IST

Best Sellers