comscore Motorola Ibiza to launch in Q1 2021, specs leaked | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Ibiza with 5G-enabled Snapdragon-400 series processor to launch in Q1 2021
News

Motorola Ibiza with 5G-enabled Snapdragon-400 series processor to launch in Q1 2021

Mobiles

Motorola Ibiza, which will be powered by a Snapdragon 400-series processor and sport quad rear cameras will launch in Q1 2021.

motorola-ibiza-leak-techniknews

Image Source: TechnikNews

Motorola is working on a new mid-range smartphone, which will be powered by a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 400-series processor. The device is internally called Ibiza, according to a report by TechnikNews, which also revealed the specifications and features of the device in collaboration with Adam Conway of XDA Developers. It is said to launch in the first quarter of 2021. Also Read - Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked renders reveal a massive display, quad rear cameras

The display on Motorola Ibiza will be an HD+ one with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will not support HDR or OLED, the report added. Further, the front camera will be included in a waterdrop notch on the top center of the display. Also Read - Motorola 2021 flagship could get an all-curvy design: Is this the Edge 2 Plus?

Motorola Ibiza will be among the first smartphones to be powered by a Snapdragon 400-series processor. It will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Whether there will be other storage variants as well is unclear as of now. The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone will run a near-stock version of Android 11. Also Read - 10 best smartphones under Rs 20,000 of 2020

As for the cameras, Motorola Ibiza will sport three cameras at the back including a 48-megapixels main sensor, a secondary 5MP macro camera and a 2-megapixel for depth-sensing. The front camera will be a 13MP one.

The model number of Motorola Ibiza is XT2137. Do note that the smartphone is internally called Ibiza and Motorola will most likely commercially launch the device with a different name. Unfortunately, its official name is unknown at this point. Motorola Ibiza will launch in Q1, 2021.

Meanwhile, Motorola is also gearing up to launch the Moto G Stylus 2021, which was recently leaked in image renders. It is expected that Moto G Stylus 2021 will be announced in February given its predecessor – the G Stylus 2020 made its debut in the same month last year. Among key features will be a large 6.8-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.

Moto G Stylus 2021 is rumored to feature a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Moto G Stylus 2021 could cost $341.89 in the US, which is around Rs 25,100 on conversion.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 4, 2021 7:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Band officially teased: Here's how it may look like
Wearables
OnePlus Band officially teased: Here's how it may look like
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro image reveals 120x zoom support

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro image reveals 120x zoom support

Here's how to dark mode on Facebook for Android, iOS: Easy steps

How To

Here's how to dark mode on Facebook for Android, iOS: Easy steps

Nova Launcher 7 based on AOSP Launcher3 to launch soon: New features

Apps

Nova Launcher 7 based on AOSP Launcher3 to launch soon: New features

Amazfit GTR 2 review: High on style, so-so in function

Reviews

Amazfit GTR 2 review: High on style, so-so in function

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Motorola Ibiza will launch in Q1 2021

OnePlus Band officially teased: Here's how it may look like

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro image reveals 120x zoom support

Nova Launcher 7 based on AOSP Launcher3 to launch soon: New features

Samsung 'Big TV Days' sale: Free Galaxy Galaxy A51 and more

Co-WIN app: How to download, use to get coronavirus vaccine

Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G

Moj App: How to download, use it?

Wait for Sony PS5 or grab Xbox Series S/Series X? We help

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked in images

Mobiles

Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked in images

हिंदी समाचार

Jio ने फ्री कर दी अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग, जानें आपको फायदा मिलेगा या नहीं

FAU-G गेम के लिए कैसे करें रजिस्ट्रेशन? यहां जानें पूरा तरीका

OnePlus Band जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Xiaomi, Realme को देगा टक्कर

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G भारत में जल्द देगा दस्तक, कंपनी ने शेयर किया वीडियो

Redmi Note 9T 5G स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खास बातें

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Motorola Ibiza will launch in Q1 2021
Mobiles
Motorola Ibiza will launch in Q1 2021
OnePlus Band officially teased: Here's how it may look like

Wearables

OnePlus Band officially teased: Here's how it may look like
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro image reveals 120x zoom support

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro image reveals 120x zoom support
Nova Launcher 7 based on AOSP Launcher3 to launch soon: New features

Apps

Nova Launcher 7 based on AOSP Launcher3 to launch soon: New features
Samsung 'Big TV Days' sale: Free Galaxy Galaxy A51 and more

Smart TVs

Samsung 'Big TV Days' sale: Free Galaxy Galaxy A51 and more

new arrivals in india

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers