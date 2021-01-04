Motorola is working on a new mid-range smartphone, which will be powered by a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 400-series processor. The device is internally called Ibiza, according to a report by TechnikNews, which also revealed the specifications and features of the device in collaboration with Adam Conway of XDA Developers. It is said to launch in the first quarter of 2021. Also Read - Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked renders reveal a massive display, quad rear cameras

The display on Motorola Ibiza will be an HD+ one with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will not support HDR or OLED, the report added. Further, the front camera will be included in a waterdrop notch on the top center of the display. Also Read - Motorola 2021 flagship could get an all-curvy design: Is this the Edge 2 Plus?

Motorola Ibiza will be among the first smartphones to be powered by a Snapdragon 400-series processor. It will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Whether there will be other storage variants as well is unclear as of now. The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone will run a near-stock version of Android 11. Also Read - 10 best smartphones under Rs 20,000 of 2020

As for the cameras, Motorola Ibiza will sport three cameras at the back including a 48-megapixels main sensor, a secondary 5MP macro camera and a 2-megapixel for depth-sensing. The front camera will be a 13MP one.

The model number of Motorola Ibiza is XT2137. Do note that the smartphone is internally called Ibiza and Motorola will most likely commercially launch the device with a different name. Unfortunately, its official name is unknown at this point. Motorola Ibiza will launch in Q1, 2021.

Meanwhile, Motorola is also gearing up to launch the Moto G Stylus 2021, which was recently leaked in image renders. It is expected that Moto G Stylus 2021 will be announced in February given its predecessor – the G Stylus 2020 made its debut in the same month last year. Among key features will be a large 6.8-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.

Moto G Stylus 2021 is rumored to feature a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Moto G Stylus 2021 could cost $341.89 in the US, which is around Rs 25,100 on conversion.