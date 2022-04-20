comscore Motorola Moto G52 to debut in India on April 25: Check details
News

Motorola to launch Moto G52 with a 50MP triple rear camera setup in India on April 25

Mobiles

Motorola has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 90Hz pOLED display. In terms of colour, Motorola Moto G52 will be available in black and white colour options.

Untitled design - 2022-04-20T110058.187

Motorola Moto G52. Image: Flipkart

After launching the smartphone in the European market, Motorola has announced to launch Moto G52 in India on April 25. The company has further confirmed that the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor. In terms of colour, Motorola Moto G52 will be available in black and white colour options. Additionally, it has also been confirmed that it will feature a punch hole 90Hz pOLED display. As per the company, “pOLED display offers ultra-thin bezels enabling the most premium looks and ultra-immersive viewing experience”. Also Read - Motorola Moto G52 with a 5,000 mAh battery might launch in India this month: Report

Motorola Moto G52 will be available for purchase in India on Flipkart. Motorola claims that the smartphone is 7.99mm thin. Also Read - Moto G22 to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Check sale offers, pricing and more

Motorola Moto G52 expected specifications, features

Motorola Moto G52 is likely to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display also houses a punch-hole camera on the top centre part. As for the processor, the smartphone might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Moto G52 runs on Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of MyUX.

In terms of camera, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front-facing camera. Moto G52 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast charging.

Motorola has announced that the smartphone comes with an IP52 rating for water resistance. It weighs 169gm and is 7.99mm thick. Moto G52 also features dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

  • Published Date: April 20, 2022 11:21 AM IST

