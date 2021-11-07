comscore Motorola launches Moto E30 budget phone with a 5000mAh battery at around Rs 10,000
Moto E30 brings a hole-punch display design coupled with triple rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery, and more. The biggest difference between the Moto E40 and the E30 is that the latter runs on skimmed down version of Android dubbed Android Go.

Image: Motorola

Motorola launches a new budget smartphone dubbed the Moto E30. The device succeeds the Moto E40, which was announced last month. The newly unveiled Moto E30 is quite similar to the Moto E40 in terms of design with some specification changes here and there. The Moto E40 was brought to India but as for the Moto E30, the Lenovo owned company hasn’t announced anything related to India release as of yet. Also Read - Top 5 virtual games to play this Diwali- From pictionary, to taboo

The Moto E30 brings a hole-punch display design coupled with triple rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery, and more. The biggest difference between the Moto E40 and the E30 is that the latter runs on skimmed down version of Android dubbed Android Go. The Moto E40, on the other hand brings a full-fledged Android experience out-of-the-box. Also Read - How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone

Price and availability

The smartphone has been launched at a price of COP 529,900, which roughly translates to around Rs 10,200. It comes in a sole 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage variant. In comparison, the Moto E40 comes at a price of Rs 9,499 in India for the 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. Also Read - Netflix brings free-to-play games to its Android app worldwide

The newly announced Motorola smartphone is available in select South American regions including Colombia and Slovakia. The smartphone comes in two colour options including — Blue and Urban Grey.

Specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Moto E30 comes with dual SIM support and runs on Android 11 (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The smartphone includes a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with screen resolution of 720×1,600 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Moto E30 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It includes expandable storage support as well via microSD card by up to 1TB.

In terms of camera specifications, the Moto E30 includes a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the smartphone packs an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging support, which the company claims can deliver up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. One of the key highlights of the device is that it offers an IP52-certified build, which makes it dust- and water-resistance.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 7, 2021 9:18 AM IST

