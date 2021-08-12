Motorola has launched a brand-new Moto G series smartphone dubbed the Moto G60S. The new Motorola smartphone is a slightly upgraded version of the Moto G60, which has been available since the last few months or so. Notably, the Moto G60S has currently been launched in Brazil and there are no reports on whether the smartphone will arrive in India or not. Also Read - Motorola to use faster Dimensity 800U chip in Indian Edge 20 Fusion

Since the Moto G60 is available in India, we expect the Moto G60S to also debut in India in the time to come. The India launch details of the Moto G60S remain unknown for now.

As for the pricing, in Brazil, the Motorola Moto G60S has been launched at BRL 2,249.10, which roughly to around Rs 32,000 in India. The Motorola Moto G60S comes in two colour options including blue and green.

The existing Motorola Moto G60 smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is available at a price tag of Rs 17,999. The smartphone can be grabbed either from Flipkart or Motorola India official website.

Motorola Moto G60S specifications

Motorola Moto G60S offers powerful specifications and a sleek design when compared to the predecessor smartphone. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh screen rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Moto G60S features four cameras at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Motorola smartphone includes a 16-megapixel image sensor for selfies and video calls.

Motorola has not mentioned the battery capacity of the Moto G60S but did reveal that the smartphone comes with support for 50W wired charging. Some of the other features of the Moto G60S include NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, Android 11 out-of-the-box, among others.