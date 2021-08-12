comscore Motorola launched Moto G60S with powerful specs: Check price, India launch details, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola launched Moto G60S with powerful specs: Check price, India launch details, more
News

Motorola launched Moto G60S with powerful specs: Check price, India launch details, more

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G60S has been launched in the global market as a slightly upgraded version of the Moto G60. Check full specifications, price, India launch details and more details here.

Moto G60S

Image: Motorola

Motorola has launched a brand-new Moto G series smartphone dubbed the Moto G60S. The new Motorola smartphone is a slightly upgraded version of the Moto G60, which has been available since the last few months or so. Notably, the Moto G60S has currently been launched in Brazil and there are no reports on whether the smartphone will arrive in India or not. Also Read - Motorola to use faster Dimensity 800U chip in Indian Edge 20 Fusion

Since the Moto G60 is available in India, we expect the Moto G60S to also debut in India in the time to come. The India launch details of the Moto G60S remain unknown for now. Also Read - Fanciest smartphones under Rs 20,000 with all the glam: Realme 8 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, etc

As for the pricing, in Brazil, the Motorola Moto G60S has been launched at BRL 2,249.10, which roughly to around Rs 32,000 in India. The Motorola Moto G60S comes in two colour options including blue and green. Also Read - Motorola confirms Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion launching in India on August 17

The existing Motorola Moto G60 smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is available at a price tag of Rs 17,999. The smartphone can be grabbed either from Flipkart or Motorola India official website.

Motorola Moto G60S specifications

Motorola Moto G60S offers powerful specifications and a sleek design when compared to the predecessor smartphone. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh screen rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Moto G60S features four cameras at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Motorola smartphone includes a 16-megapixel image sensor for selfies and video calls.

Motorola has not mentioned the battery capacity of the Moto G60S but did reveal that the smartphone comes with support for 50W wired charging. Some of the other features of the Moto G60S include NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, Android 11 out-of-the-box, among others.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2021 10:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola launched Moto G60S with powerful specs: Check price, India launch details, more
Mobiles
Motorola launched Moto G60S with powerful specs: Check price, India launch details, more
Free Fire redeem codes for August 12: Full list of active codes, rewards, vouchers, and more

How To

Free Fire redeem codes for August 12: Full list of active codes, rewards, vouchers, and more

Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2: A closer look at new Samsung products

Photo Gallery

Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2: A closer look at new Samsung products

Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2: A closer look at new Samsung products

Photo Gallery

Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2: A closer look at new Samsung products

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in pictures: Under-display camera, S Pen support, and more

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in pictures: Under-display camera, S Pen support, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in pictures: Under-display camera, S Pen support, and more

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in pictures: Under-display camera, S Pen support, and more

Reddit is down worldwide, company working on a fix

News

Reddit is down worldwide, company working on a fix

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reddit is down worldwide, company working on a fix

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 available details in India confirmed

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices

How to Schedule Emails in Gmail

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Expected price, specifications, Wear OS 3, more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch today at Galaxy Unpacked event: Expected price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch livestream, 5 biggest announcements to expect

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5, Mi OLED TV 2021 launch on August 10: Everything you need to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola launched Moto G60S with powerful specs: Check price, India launch details, more

Mobiles

Motorola launched Moto G60S with powerful specs: Check price, India launch details, more
Motorola to use faster Dimensity 800U chip in Indian Edge 20 Fusion

Mobiles

Motorola to use faster Dimensity 800U chip in Indian Edge 20 Fusion
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021
Top phones under Rs 10,000 in August 2021: Nokia C20 Plus, Infinix Smart 5A and more

News

Top phones under Rs 10,000 in August 2021: Nokia C20 Plus, Infinix Smart 5A and more

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp यूजर अब iPhone और Android के बीच चैट कर पाएंगे ट्रांसफर

BGMI Independence Day Mahotsav: कूपन और G-coin के साथ ऐसे फ्री मिलेगी AWM Skin, जानिए तरीका

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event में लॉन्च हुआ Galaxy Buds 2, जानें क्यों यह Apple Airpods 3 को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event में लॉन्च किया Galaxy Watch 4 Series, हेल्थ फीचर्स के लिए मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेशन वाला स्मार्टवॉच

Free Fire में ये 5 गलतियां Beginners को पड़ती हैं भारी, रैंकिंग का होता है बड़ा नुकसान

Latest Videos

How to Schedule Emails in Gmail

Features

How to Schedule Emails in Gmail
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Everything you need to know about newly launched Mi Mix 4!

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Everything you need to know about newly launched Mi Mix 4!
Top 5 Upcoming Mobile Games!

Features

Top 5 Upcoming Mobile Games!
Techbytes: The Latest Rado Watch - When Art meets Tech!

Features

Techbytes: The Latest Rado Watch - When Art meets Tech!

News

Reddit is down worldwide, company working on a fix
News
Reddit is down worldwide, company working on a fix
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 available details in India confirmed

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 available details in India confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices

new arrivals in india

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers