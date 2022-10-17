Moto E22s launched in India: Check price, specs

Motorola today launched a new budget smartphone in India. The company today launched Moto E22s smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone comes with MediaTek Helio G37 system-on-chip (SoC), a 16MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery, and it joins other E-series smartphones such as the Moto E32 and the Moto E40 in India. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale announced once again, starts from October 19 offering up to 80 percent discount on electronics

Moto E22s price and launch offers

The newly launched Moto E22s costs Rs 8,999 in India for the single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. However, on Flipkart and Motorola’s e-shop, the Moto E22s is listed at a price of Rs 9,999. It will be available in India in Eco Black and Arctic Blue colour variants starting 12PM on October 22 via on Flipkart and all leading retail stores. Also Read - Redmi A1 Plus goes on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

As a part of the launch offer, Motorola is offering Jio benefits worth Rs 2,549, which includes a cashback of Rs 2,000 that will be credited in the form of 40 discount coupons each valued at Rs 50 in the MyJio App when users performing the first recharge on the Moto E22s smartphone. Moto E22s users need to recharge their Jio prepaid phone numbers with a minimum value of Rs 419 to be eligible for the cashback. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale to end tonight: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Nothing Phone (1) and more

In addition to this, the Moto E22s will also get Rs 549 off on annual ZEE5 subscription. This offer is valid until November 30, 2022.

Moto E22s specifications and features

Now, let’s talk about the features. The newly launched Moto E22s comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 500 nits of peak brightness, IP52 dust and water-resistant coating and Widewine L1 certification. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 system-on-chip that is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB storage space. It runs Google’s Android 12 mobile operating system with Motorola’s My UX on top.

Coming to the cameras, the Moto E22s smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 16MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter. For connectivity the Moto E22s has 4G connectivity, dual-band WiFi, Wi-Fi hotspot, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm jack. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 10W charger.