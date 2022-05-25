comscore Motorola Maven a.k.a Razr 3 shows up in a hands-on video
Motorola Maven a.k.a Razr 3 shows up in a hands-on video

Motorola's upcoming clamshell phone will be the Motorola Razr 3 a.k.a "Maven." The phone's confirmed to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Motorola Razr 3

@evleaks

A couple of weeks back, we saw the first look of the Motorola Maven smartphone. The device is said to be the next clamshell phone from the brand and it could make it to the market with the Motorola Razr 3 branding. However, the final marketing name is unclear as of now, and for now, the rumors name it a Razr 3 phone. Now, the notorious tipster Evan Blass has shared a live video of the foldable phone giving us a closer look at its clamshell mechanism. Also Read - Motorola schedules a launch for July for its 200MP camera phone, likely the Motorola Frontier

The Motorola Maven or the Razr 3 seems to ditch the notch for making space for a punch-hole panel. The clamshell phone sports a punch-hole display that’s tall and foldable. Despiting having a modern design, the bezels are still noticeable. Nonetheless, it’s still better than the predecessor Razr phones that featured a notch. Also Read - Motorola Razr 3 will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, confirms the company

What snapped our attention was the secondary display. The secondary screen appears to have gotten big. It will show the time, notifications, battery, and network reception. We also get to see the dual-camera setup of the phone. The rear cameras are placed horizontally and beside them is an LED flash. On the front, there’s a single camera.

Motorola Razr 3 Specifications

Previously, we learned that the Motorola Razr 3 will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display on the inside with a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary screen or the cover display will be a 3-inch panel. The selfie camera is said to be a 48MP snapper, whereas, the rear setup will consist of a 48MP main and a 13MP ultra-wide lens.

The device will draw power from both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, meaning there will be two models. It will have up to 12GB of RAM and 512B of internal storage. The phone will pack a 2,800mAh battery and is expected to get some sort of fast charging support.

Motorola Razr 3 Launch timeline and colors

Other than the specs, the Motorola Razr 3 is tipped to debut in late July and August. The phone will launch in two color variants – Tranquil Blue and Quartz Black. The pricing of the phone remains to be seen.

  Published Date: May 25, 2022 6:50 PM IST

