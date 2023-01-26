comscore Moto E13 India launch timeline, pricing, specifications and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Moto E13 India Launch Timeline Price And More Tipped Online
News

Motorola Moto E13 India launch timeline, price and more tipped online

Mobiles

Moto E13 might come with a 13MP rear camera along with an LED flash.

Highlights

  • Motorola Moto E13 will launch in India in the first week of February.
  • As for the pricing, it is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000.
  • The smartphone is powered by Unisoc T606 chipset and is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be extended up to 1TB via microSD card.
Untitled design - 2023-01-26T164355.821

Motorola recently launched a bunch of new smartphones that included Moto G13, Moto G23 and Moto E13 in the global market. It is now rumoured that out of these smartphones, Motorola is set to launch its budget-friendly Moto E13 soon in India. A new report also reveals the expected price, launch timeline, storage details and more. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta limited edition launched at Rs 39,999

Moto E13 expected price, launch timeline

As per a report by Pricebaba, Motorola Moto E13 will launch in India in the first week of February. As for the pricing, it is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000. It is likely to be launched in just one single storage variant that will offer 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. Also Read - Jio brings its True 5G network to Motorola smartphones: Check if your phone is eligibility

Motorola Moto E13 Expected specifications

Motorola Moto E13 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel that offers a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Unisoc T606 chipset and is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be extended up to 1TB via microSD card. This entry-level smartphone will run on Android 13 (Go Edition). Also Read - Moto E13 design surfaced ahead of launch in 2023

For photography, Moto E13 might come with a 13MP rear camera along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it will feature a 5MP front-facing camera that sits in the waterdrop notch on the top of the display.

As for the battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The 4G variant of the smartphone will come with dual sim card support and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. Not to mention a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the unversed, Motorola recently launched its Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage at a price of Rs 39,999. The highlights of the smartphone includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset and a 144Hz pOLED Display. It comes with a 50-megapixel main camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with support for macro photography.

  • Published Date: January 26, 2023 4:51 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Windows 11 to refresh File explorer with improved UI
News
Windows 11 to refresh File explorer with improved UI
OnePlus Pad to launch on February 7

Mobiles

OnePlus Pad to launch on February 7

How to download and send Republic Day WhatsApp stickers

How To

How to download and send Republic Day WhatsApp stickers

Forza Motorsport demo showcased: All you need to know

Gaming

Forza Motorsport demo showcased: All you need to know

Google makes changes to Android in India: Here s what that means

News

Google makes changes to Android in India: Here s what that means

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Windows 11 to refresh File explorer with improved UI

Google makes changes to Android in India: Here s what that means

Ola to offer help to rider who met an accident after front wheel breaks

Vi is giving 5GB extra data to select users: How to claim this offer

Got an iPhone 5s? You need to update it now

Buying a 5G phone in India is easier than buying a 4G phone: Samsung India

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: My experience with 5G network in different Indian cities

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?