Motorola recently launched a bunch of new smartphones that included Moto G13, Moto G23 and Moto E13 in the global market. It is now rumoured that out of these smartphones, Motorola is set to launch its budget-friendly Moto E13 soon in India. A new report also reveals the expected price, launch timeline, storage details and more.

Moto E13 expected price, launch timeline

As per a report by Pricebaba, Motorola Moto E13 will launch in India in the first week of February. As for the pricing, it is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000. It is likely to be launched in just one single storage variant that will offer 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

Motorola Moto E13 Expected specifications

Motorola Moto E13 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel that offers a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Unisoc T606 chipset and is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be extended up to 1TB via microSD card. This entry-level smartphone will run on Android 13 (Go Edition).

For photography, Moto E13 might come with a 13MP rear camera along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it will feature a 5MP front-facing camera that sits in the waterdrop notch on the top of the display.

As for the battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The 4G variant of the smartphone will come with dual sim card support and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. Not to mention a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the unversed, Motorola recently launched its Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage at a price of Rs 39,999. The highlights of the smartphone includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset and a 144Hz pOLED Display. It comes with a 50-megapixel main camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with support for macro photography.