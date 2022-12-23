comscore Motorola Moto E13 leaked renders show its full look, launch soon
Motorola Moto E13 leaked renders show its full look, launch soon

Motorola may be preparing to launch its next low-cost smartphone called the Moto E13 and its first renders have leaked on the internet.

motoe13

Motorola is reportedly working on its next entry-level phone. It is seemingly called the Moto E13 and a spotting on the Geekbench benchmarking platform earlier this month hinted that the phone may be launched soon. Now, the full look of the Motorola Moto E13 has been leaked in renders, giving us a clear idea of what the next Motorola phone may look like.

MySmartPrice has shared what could be the first renders of the Motorola Moto E13, showing the phone in its entirety. The phone can be seen having a waterdrop-style notch on the display, which also has a thick chin at the bottom. The phone seemingly has a gold colour all over the back panel, but it is possible that there will be more options in terms of colour. The backside of the Moto E13 has a dual cutouts, but only one of them has a camera sensor. The other one has a LED flashlight. Housing the cutouts is a rectangular island sitting at the top left corner of the phone’s back.

The renders further show that the Moto E13 will come with a USB-C port on the bottom for charging and data transfer. Next to the port is a speaker grille on the right and the microphone on the left side. The images shown in the renders do not convey the display size but the screen looks pretty tall, which will appeal to users who like consuming OTT content on their phones a lot.

The report does not talk about the specifications, but since the phone had leaked previously on Geekbench, we know a few details. For instance, the listing suggested the Motorola Moto E13 would be powered by an Unisoc T606 processor along with 2GB of RAM. Considering this is an entry-level phone, the specifications obtained from this listing seem genuine. Geekbench also revealed that the Moto E13 would come running Android 13, which is interesting because this is the latest version of Android. But it is possible the phone would run Android 13 (Go edition).

We will find out more about the Moto E13 in the coming days.

  Published Date: December 23, 2022 5:25 PM IST
