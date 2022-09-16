Motorola has officially launched the all-new Moto E22 series in the global markets. The series comprises the Moto E22 and Moto E22i smartphones. Both models come with HD+ panels and have Android 12 OS out of the box. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Ultra debuts as the world's first 200MP camera phone, India launch set for Sep 13

There's no major difference between the two, the difference lies mainly in the software and RAM and storage configurations. Let's take a look.

Motorola Moto E22 and E22i specifications

The Motorola Moto E22 duo sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There's a water-drop notch design on the front and the notch holds a 5MP camera for selfies. It features a dual camera setup on the rear with a 16MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

There’s the Dual Capture mode on E22, which lets you capture videos and photos from both the front and rear cameras at the same time. There are also other camera-centric features including Time Lapse and filters.

Both phones are powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage on the E22 and 2GB RAM on the E22i. Motorola has also offered a microSD card slot on both models for additional storage up to 512GB.

The Moto E22 boots on Android 12 OS with MyUX on top of it, whereas, the Moto E22i boots on Android 12 Go Edition.

The duo house a 4,020mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The budget phones have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back, offering added security. There’s a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

The 4G phones have a dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 5 with 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency, Bluetooth 5, and GPS support. Motorola has also provided a water-repellent coating on both. There’s a dual stereo speaker setup on the E22.

Motorola Moto E22 and E22i price and colors

The Moto E22 is priced at Euro 139.99 (roughly Rs 11,137 ) and comes in Astro Black and Crystal Blue shades. On the other hand, the Moto E22i costs Euro 129.99 (roughly Rs 10,341) and has Graphite Gray and Winter White color options. both devices will go on sale in select markets including Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific.