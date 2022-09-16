comscore Moto E22, E22i launched with 90hz display, dual cameras, and Android 12 OS
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Moto E22 E22i Debut With Helio G37 Soc And 90hz Display
News

Motorola Moto E22, E22i debut with Helio G37 SoC and 90Hz display

Mobiles

Motorola has made the Moto E22 and Moto E22i official in the global markets. Both come with a 90Hz display and have dual cameras on the back.

Moto-E22-Series

Motorola has officially launched the all-new Moto E22 series in the global markets. The series comprises the Moto E22 and Moto E22i smartphones. Both models come with HD+ panels and have Android 12 OS out of the box. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Ultra debuts as the world's first 200MP camera phone, India launch set for Sep 13

There’s no major difference between the two, the difference lies mainly in the software and RAM and storage configurations. Let’s take a look. Also Read - iPhone now accounts for more than half of all smartphones in US: Report

Motorola Moto E22 and E22i specifications

The Motorola Moto E22 duo sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a water-drop notch design on the front and the notch holds a 5MP camera for selfies. It features a dual camera setup on the rear with a 16MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Ultra spotted on BIS certification before launch

Moto e22

There’s the Dual Capture mode on E22, which lets you capture videos and photos from both the front and rear cameras at the same time. There are also other camera-centric features including Time Lapse and filters.

Both phones are powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage on the E22 and 2GB RAM on the E22i. Motorola has also offered a microSD card slot on both models for additional storage up to 512GB.

The Moto E22 boots on Android 12 OS with MyUX on top of it, whereas, the Moto E22i boots on Android 12 Go Edition.

The duo house a 4,020mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The budget phones have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back, offering added security. There’s a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

The 4G phones have a dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 5 with 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency, Bluetooth 5, and GPS support. Motorola has also provided a water-repellent coating on both. There’s a dual stereo speaker setup on the E22.

Motorola Moto E22 and E22i price and colors

The Moto E22 is priced at Euro 139.99 (roughly Rs 11,137 ) and comes in Astro Black and Crystal Blue shades. On the other hand, the Moto E22i costs Euro 129.99 (roughly Rs 10,341) and has Graphite Gray and Winter White color options. both devices will go on sale in select markets including Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific.

  • Published Date: September 16, 2022 4:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 16, 2022 4:50 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Snapchat rolls out iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets, chat shortcuts and more
News
Snapchat rolls out iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets, chat shortcuts and more
Blinkit promises to deliver iPhone 14 is just eight minutes

News

Blinkit promises to deliver iPhone 14 is just eight minutes

All new Tata Harrier XMAS, XMS variant launched at Rs 17.20 lakh: Details here

automobile

All new Tata Harrier XMAS, XMS variant launched at Rs 17.20 lakh: Details here

Apple Store offers cashback on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro in India

Deals

Apple Store offers cashback on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro in India

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro to launch next month

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro to launch next month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

All new Tata Harrier XMAS, XMS variant launched at Rs 17.20 lakh: Details here

Realme GT Neo 3T first impression review: A better mid-range smartphone

Realme GT Neo 3T first impression review: Better mid-range smartphone

Snapchat rolls out iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets, chat shortcuts and more

Blinkit promises to deliver iPhone 14 is just eight minutes

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13