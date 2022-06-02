Motorola Moto E32s goes official with a 90Hz display

Motorola on Thursday launched the Moto E32s smartphone in the Indian market. The all-new Motorola Moto E32s is an entry-level phone that comes with features like a 90Hz display, triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Motorola Maven a.k.a Razr 3 shows up in a hands-on video

Motorola Moto E32s Specifications

The Motorola Moto E32s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 268 PPI pixel density, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has the following measurements – 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset with four Cortex A53 performance cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four Coretex A53 power-efficient cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It has IMG PowerVR GE8320 for graphics. The phone has 3GB/4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB/128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage.

It features a triple camera system at the rear placed in vertical alignment. The setup consists of a 16MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. As for selfies, the phone features an 8MP selfie snapper on the front. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30 fps.

As for the battery, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charging support. The phone also comes with an IP52 water-repellent coating and has Android 12 OS running the system. For security, it has facial recognization support. The device has a USB Type-C port for fast charging and data transfer and has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and dual-SIM 4G support are some of its connectivity features.

Motorola Moto E32s Price, Colors, and Sale details

The Motorola Moto E32s starts at Rs. 9,299 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. However, during the first sale, the phone will available for a starting price of Rs. 8,999.

It comes in Misty Silver and Slate Grey color options. It will go on sale starting from June 6 on Flipkart, Jio Mart, and Reliance Digital stores.