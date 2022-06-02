comscore Motorola Moto E32s goes official with a 90Hz display
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Moto E32s Goes Official With A 90hz Display
News

Motorola Moto E32s goes official with a 90Hz display

Mobiles

Motorola has taken wraps off the Moto E32s budget smartphone in the Indian market. It comes with a 90Hz display and triple cameras for under Rs. 10,000.

Moto-E32s

Motorola on Thursday launched the Moto E32s smartphone in the Indian market. The all-new Motorola Moto E32s is an entry-level phone that comes with features like a 90Hz display, triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Motorola Maven a.k.a Razr 3 shows up in a hands-on video

Motorola Moto E32s Specifications

The Motorola Moto E32s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 268 PPI pixel density, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has the following measurements – 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm. Also Read - Motorola schedules a launch for July for its 200MP camera phone, likely the Motorola Frontier

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset with four Cortex A53 performance cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four Coretex A53 power-efficient cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It has IMG PowerVR GE8320 for graphics. The phone has 3GB/4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB/128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. Also Read - Motorola Razr 3 will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, confirms the company

It features a triple camera system at the rear placed in vertical alignment. The setup consists of a 16MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. As for selfies, the phone features an 8MP selfie snapper on the front. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30 fps.

As for the battery, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charging support. The phone also comes with an IP52 water-repellent coating and has Android 12 OS running the system. For security, it has facial recognization support. The device has a USB Type-C port for fast charging and data transfer and has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and dual-SIM 4G support are some of its connectivity features.

Motorola Moto E32s Price, Colors, and Sale details

The Motorola Moto E32s starts at Rs. 9,299 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. However, during the first sale, the phone will available for a starting price of Rs. 8,999.

It comes in Misty Silver and Slate Grey color options. It will go on sale starting from June 6 on Flipkart, Jio Mart, and Reliance Digital stores.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 2, 2022 2:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) to launch in India on June 5
Wearables
Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) to launch in India on June 5
Mahindra Thar rendered as an electric 4 4 SUV: View images

Photo Gallery

Mahindra Thar rendered as an electric 4 4 SUV: View images

Realme 9 Speed Edition review

Photo Gallery

Realme 9 Speed Edition review

Google pauses its RCS feature in India: Find out why

News

Google pauses its RCS feature in India: Find out why

Motorola Moto E32s launched: Everything you need to know!

Mobiles

Motorola Moto E32s launched: Everything you need to know!

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra Thar rendered as an electric 4 4 SUV: View images

Mahindra Thar rendered as an electric 4×4 SUV: Check images

Google pauses its RCS feature in India: Find out why

Motorola Moto E32s launched: Everything you need to know!

Serious security bugs put millions of Android devices at risk

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
BGR Talks: Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999