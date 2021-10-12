Motorola Moto E40 has been officially launched in India today via Flipkart. The smartphone was unveiled in the global market earlier this month. In India, the price of the Motorola Moto E40 has been set much lower than the global pricing. It has been listed on Flipkart, but the sale date is not out yet. The e-commerce platform shows the phone listed with “coming soon” banner. Also Read - Motorola Moto E40 India launch set for today at 12PM, price likely to be under Rs 15,000

With the new budget Motorola smartphone, the smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of smartphones including Redmi 10 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A, among others. Also Read - Motorola Moto E40 debuts globally, India launch set for October 12

The Motorola Moto E40 comes in two colour options – carbon gray and pink clay. The smartphone comes in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card support. Also Read - Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more: Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021

Motorola Moto E40 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Motorola Moto E40 includes a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a punch-hole display that includes an 8-megapixel front shooter. It offers a 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 90hz screen refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and more.

On the rear panel, the Motorola Moto E4 includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Some of the camera features that the phone offers include – portrait mode, panorama, face beauty, HDR, night vision, macro vision, pro mode, among others.

It is powered by UNISOC T700 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The Motorola smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Some of the other specifications include – fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, notification LED, 10W charger in the box, face unlock, Google assistant, and more.