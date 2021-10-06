Motorola India teases Moto E40 launch: Look at expected price, specifications and more

Motorola is getting ready to launch a new budget smartphone in India, dubbed the Moto E40. The company via its official Twitter handle for India has confirmed that the device will launch soon in the country. However, it has not provided us with an exact launch date. To recall, the device was recently listed on a Romanian online retailer’s website, ahead of its official launch. Also Read - Big update for Google users! Two-factor authentication to be enabled by default

Moto E40 India launch

Motorola India via its official Twitter handle has started teasing Moto E40’s India launch. Along with the teaser tweet, the company has attached a photo showcasing three Moto E40 units placed in a triangular pattern. The image does showcase a headphone jack at the top, but nothing else is revealed. The company is calling the device a “Perfect Entertainer.” Also Read - Will your OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check list of supported devices, new features

We expect the company to launch the device sometime this month. It is being reported that the device will be priced around Rs 10,000 in the country.

Moto E40: Specifications

According to a listing on a Romanian retailers website, the Moto E40 will sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Unisoc T700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 11 Go operating system. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

For security, the device will include a capacitive rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will also come with face recognition via the front camera.

The device sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel camera to capture selfies.