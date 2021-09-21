Motorola Moto E40 key specifications leak ahead of launch: Take a look here

Motorola is getting ready to launch its Moto E40 smartphone. Ahead of the launch, the key specifications of the device have surfaced online. According to the latest leak, the Moto E40 will come with a 90Hz refresh rate display, an octa-core Unisoc processor, and a triple camera setup on the back. The device was also spotted in a Geekbench listing, revealing that it will come with 4GB of RAM along with a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Moto E20 with 6.5-inch HD+ display, Android 11 Go Edition launched

According to the latest leak by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), the Moto E40 will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Apart from this, he revealed that the device will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an unnamed octa-core processor. Also Read - TCL cancelled its clamshell foldable phone, aimed to take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Moto E40 Geekbench listing

According to an earlier Geekbench listing, the device will run Google’s Android 11 operating system. It will be powered by an unnamed octa-core Unisoc processor and will feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. We expect the company to unveil more RAM/storage configurations at the launch. The listing also revealed that the device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Motorola has not revealed when it will be launching the smartphone. However, according to a separate report, the company is expected to launch two new products during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Day sale. It is being said that the company could either launch the Moto E40 or the Moto Tab 8 (could be a rebranded Lenovo Tab M8) along with a new Smart TV. A launch event for the same is scheduled for October 1, according to the dedicated microsite set up by Flipkart.