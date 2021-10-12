Motorola Moto E40 is all set to launch in India today. The smartphone will go official at 12 PM IST. It appears that the Motorola Moto E40 global version will arrive in India. The Motorola Moto E40 has already been launched in Europe last week. Globally, the smartphone comes with a price of EUR 149, which roughly translates to Rs 12,900. Also Read - Motorola Moto E40 debuts globally, India launch set for October 12

Earlier this week, the Motorola Moto E40 has been announced globally with a powerful set of specifications including — 90Hz display, an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, and more. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India, the company has announced. The sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more: Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021

As per the India pricing, it is likely that the price will be similar to the global pricing. This hints, the Moto E40 could be priced under Rs 15,000 and take on the likes of Realme 8s, Redmi Note 10S, and more. Also Read - Moto E40 launch in India teased: Check specs and top features it is likely to bring, and the price

Moto E40 specifications (global)

Motorola Moto E40 global version comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with support for a 90hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T700 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone comes with support for 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

In terms of camera specifications, the Motorola Moto E40 comes packed with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a depth camera, and a macro vision sensor. Some of the other key specifications include a Google Assistant button, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, face unlock, a 5,000mAh battery, a IP52-rated dust- and water-repellent build, and more.

Globally, the Motorola Moto E40 comes in two colours — Charcoal Gray and Clay Pink. The Flipkart teaser suggests that the Motorola smartphone will arrive in Carbon Gray and Pink Clay colour options.