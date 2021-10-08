Motorola Moto E40 debuts globally, India launch set for October 12

Motorola E40, the latest addition to the affordable Moto E-series has made its global debut. The budget-oriented Moto E smartphone will be introduced in India next week. The highlights of the new Motorola Moto E40 smartphone are its huge 5,000mAh battery and a 90Hz refresh rate panel. Here are the details on the new Moto phone’s price, specs, and India launch date. Also Read - Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more: Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021

Motorola E40 price, availability

The new Moto E40 is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs 12,900) for the sole 4GB/64GB storage model. The handset will be available for purchase in Europe. The Lenovo-owned brand has launched the new Moto phone in two colour shades- Carbon Gray and Pink Clay. Also Read - Moto E40 launch in India teased: Check specs and top features it is likely to bring, and the price

Motorola E40 India launch date

Motorola E40 is set to launch in India on October 12. The company confirmed the launch date on its official Twitter handle. The device will be exclusively available on the e-retail platform Flipkart. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Which phone offers better value?

Hit play on immersive entertainment with the #PerfectEntertainer. Get ready to meet our latest show-stopping smartphone, #motoe40. Launching 12th Oct on @Flipkart! https://t.co/43A9P2TpEC pic.twitter.com/1ymodYo0VD — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 7, 2021

Motorola E40 specifications, features

As far as specs are concerned, the new Moto E40 gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. The has a punch-hole at the center to accommodate the front-facing camera and a 90Hz refresh rate. The new Motorola smartphone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Ithandset also has a dedicated Google Assistant key on the right edge of the frame. The phone flaunts a grooved design for smudge-free grip and a capsule-shaped camera module at the top left corner. The Moto batwing logo sits at the centre.

In terms of internal hardware, the device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 processor. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The native storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. On the software front, the Moto E40 runs Android 11 out of the box with MyUX on top.

For photography, the new Moto phone offers a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor which is assisted by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel front camera. As mentioned earlier, the highlight of the phone is its huge 5,000mAh battery backup that charges via a USB-C port. Connectivity options on the device include dual-SIM card support, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.