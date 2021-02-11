Motorola Moto G30 and E7 Power smartphones will pack huge batteries, according to a report by Winfuture. The website also revealed the specifications of the two phones, though a launch date has not been confirmed as of now. Also Read - Motorola Ibiza budget 5G phone set to arrive in India: Can it be a game-changer?

According to the report, the Moto E7 Power be will be a minor update to the Moto E7, which made its debut in November last year, except for a bigger battery. The Moto G30 will a new smartphone in Motorola’s G-series. Also Read - Top 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 7, Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro

Moto E7 Power price (Expected)

Both Moto G30 and E7 Power are said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the report added. Meanwhile, the Moto E7 Power is said to be among the most affordable smartphones with a big 5,000mAh battery, which will likely be its USP. It could be priced at around $182, which is around Rs 13,000 on conversion. Also Read - Love stock Android? Here are our top picks for the best phones at different prices

Moto E7 Power Specifications (Expected)

Motorola Moto E7 Power is expected to feature a 6.5 inch LCD with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels, which is the same as Moto E7. The front camera on the Power variant will be included in a waterdrop notch.

The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, which can be clocked at up to 2 GHz. This is the same processor that we saw on the Moto G7. Moto E7 Power will be available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot.

Further, in terms of camera, the Moto E7 Power is rumoured to come with dual rear lens at the back, a combination of a 13-megapixels primary one with f/ 2.0 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera could be a 5-megapixel one with f/ 2.2 aperture.

Moto E7 Power will pack a 5,000mAh battery. In comparison, the Moto E7 ships with a 4,000mAh battery. Moto E7 Power will run Android 10.

Motorola Moto G30 specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G30 will get a 6.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and a teardrop notch design. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, which has an integrated 4G modem.

The Moto G30 will come in the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The internal storage will be expandable via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the phone will include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC support. It will run the latest Android 11.

The smartphone will have a quad rear camera system with a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors each for macro and depth photos. It will sport an 8-megapixel front camera. Motorola Moto G30 will also pack a 5,000mAh battery.