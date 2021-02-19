comscore Motorola Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery India launch, Flipkart sale, price in India, specifications
Motorola Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 7,499 : Sale date, offers

Motorola e7 Power has been launched in India. It will go on sale on Flipkart. We take a look at the Moto e7 Power price in India, specificaions, and features.

  • Published: February 19, 2021 12:15 PM IST
moto-e7-power-5

Motorola Moto e7 Power has been launched in India and will go on sale on Flipkart.

Motorola has launched its Moto e7 Power budget smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery. The ‘Made in India’smartphone has been announced first for the Indian market and its launch in other markets worldwide will likely follow later. Also Read - In pics: Best foldable smartphones under Rs 70,000 in India

Motorola Moto e7 Power price in India is Rs 8,299 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 2GB RAM+32GB storage model has been announced as well. Moto e7 Power will be available exclusively on Flipkart and sales in India will start from February 26 at 12:00 PM, exclusively on Flipkart as well as leading retail stores. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5 first sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today: Price, launch offers, specifications

Motorola Moto e7 Power: Price in India, sale date, launch offers

Moto e7 Power will be available in two storage configurations of 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 2GB RAM+32GB storage, which are priced at Rs 8,299 and Rs 7,499, respectively. The smartphone can be bought in Tahiti Blue and Coral Red colour options. Also Read - Motorola Moto G10, G30 budget smartphones launched: All you need to know

Motorola e7 Power will go on sale in India on Flipkart and leading retail stores across India from 12 PM on January 26. The smartphone will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 9i, Poco C3, and Realme C3 in India.

Motorola Moto e7 Power: Specifications and features

Motorola Moto e7 Power will sport a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, which includes the front camera. It will be powered by a MediaTek G25 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Among key features of the Moto e7 Power is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging, which is supported via a USB Type-C port. Moto e7 Power is IP52-rated and it gets a water-repellent design.

In terms of cameras, the Moto e7 Power sports a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The rear camera also supports FPS. The front camera is a 5-megapixel one.

