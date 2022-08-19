comscore Moto Edge (2022) debuts as the first phone with Dimensity 1050 SoC
News

Motorola Moto Edge (2022) launches with 144Hz display and Dimensity 1050

Mobiles

Motorola has officially launched a new mid-range smartphone in the market dubbed Motorola Edge (2022). The device has a 144Hz display and Dimensity 1050 SoC.

Motorola Moto Edge (2022)

Motorola Moto Edge (2022) is official in the global market. The all-new Edge smartphone comes with a 144Hz high refresh rate display, 50MP cameras, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 1050 SoC. It is the first device with that particular chipset.

The Moto Edge (2022) comes in the midrange segment for under $500. Let’s take a look at the phone’s details.

Motorola Moto Edge (2022) Specifications

The Motorola Moto Edge 2022 comes with a 6.6-inch punch-hole OLED display with a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, and HDR10+ support. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of the optics, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main lens with an F/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The main lens supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). On the front, it has a 32MP camera for taking selfies and doing video chats.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC. This is a new chipset and the Edge (2022) is the first smartphone to use it. It is an octa-core chipset based on the 6nm fabrication process. It has a Mali G610 GPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology. It also has a 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging support. The device has an under-display camera for added security. The smartphone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has MyUX on top. It also has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

It has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, 5G Dual-SIM, NFC, and GPS. The smartphone has the following dimensions: 160.86 x 74.24 x 7.99mm and weighs 170 grams.

Pricing and colors

The Edge (2022) is priced at $599 (roughly Rs 48,000) for the sole variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. However, it will be available for $499 for a limited time as an introductory offer.

It comes in Gray color option. The phone can now be registered in the US on the Motorola official website.

Published Date: August 19, 2022 5:12 PM IST
  • Published Date: August 19, 2022 5:12 PM IST

