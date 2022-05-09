Motorola has announced that it will launch Moto Edge 30 in India on May 12. As per the company, the upcoming smartphone is the “world’s thinnest 5G smartphone”. The Flipkart teaser of the smartphone has revealed that it is 6.79mm thin and weighs 155gm. Also Read - Motorola Moto G52 to go on first sale today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers and more

The company has further confirmed the Moto Edge 30 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor and will come with a 144Hz refresh rate display, and a 50MP quad rear camera setup. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G SoC launched: Price, specifications

The smartphone will be available for purchase in India on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and leading retail outlets. Also Read - Motorola Moto G52 with Snapdragon 680 SoC launched in India at Rs 14,499

Get the power to #FindYourEdge with a fusion of sleek & modern design. The all-new #motorolaedge30 is just 6.79mm thin making it the World’s Thinnest 5G Smartphone. Launching on 12th May on @Flipkart, @RelianceDigital & leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 6, 2022

Motorola Moto Edge 30 expected specifications, features

Moto Edge 30 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that offers a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor and might offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12-based MyUX skin out of the box.

In terms of camera, Moto Edge 30 is confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset might sport a 32MP front-facing camera.

In the battery department, Motorola Moto Edge 30 might be equipped with a 4,020 mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging.

A Flipkart teaser has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with support for Dolby Atmos and will be available in black, blue and green colour options.

Motorola Moto Edge 30 expected price in India

The smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 in India, as it is launched at EUR 450 in the European markets.