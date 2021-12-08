comscore Motorola Moto Edge X30 flagship device render revealed ahead of launch
Moto Edge X30 render revealed ahead of official launch

The new Moto Edge X30 will be getting a triple camera setup on the back. The primary camera will be a 50 megapixel unit

The Motorola Edge X30 will get a triple camera lens (via Gizmochina)

Moto Edge X30 is all set to be unveiled on December 9 and the phone might be able to grab the crown of being the first Android flagship for next year. While the company hasn’t revealed much about the Moto Edge X30, the official renders are out and we can get a good look at the device ahead of its official unveiling tomorrow. Also Read - Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

Motorola is expected to launch three devices during the launch event which includes the Moto Edge X30, Moto Edge S30 and Moto Edge X30 special edition. According to a report by GizmoChina, the official renders of the device are out and they reveal the rear design and color variants. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

According to the renders shared by the website, the new Moto Edge X30 will be getting a triple camera setup on the back. The primary camera will be a 50 megapixel unit. Details about the other two camera modules will be shared during the launch event. Also Read - Moto G51 affordable smartphone set to launch in India this week: Check launch date

Going by the renders, Motorola Moto Edge X30 will be launched in at least two colours: Qiongtai Snow and Autumn Tung Shadow. It is possible that Motorola also launches other colours for its new flagship.


The render shows that the phone might get a dedicated button for Google Assistant. However, there is no alert slider on either side of the phone. The other side of the device gets the power button along with the volume control.

The back of the device does not have a fingerprint sensor, which hints at an under-display fingerprint sensor. Coming to the display, the one big X-factor for the Moto Edge X30 will be the in-display front facing camera. This tech has been used in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 that was launched in August this year.

Expected Specs

Taking the processor out of the way, the Moto Edge X30 is on its way to become the first flagship for the year 2022. The title can be attributed to Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which is a 4nm chip that was launched late last month.

The phone is expected to get a 6.67-inch OLED screen that supports up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The display may, however, only get FullHD+ resolution. The device is expected to feature 68W fast charging as well which will be used to power-up the 5,000mAh battery.

The phone is expected to get up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 9:18 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 8, 2021 9:28 AM IST

