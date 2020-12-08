Motorola offers a clean Android experience with no pre-loaded 3rd party apps, except for Facebook. The UI has no ads. You can still make minor customizations with the Moto MyUX app.

Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Google also recently launched the Google Pixel 4A smartphone recently. The Google Pixel 4A is priced starting at Rs.29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and Google Pixel 4A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A comes with a 5.81-inch along with a resolution of FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 443 ppi.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of Google Pixel 4A of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.29999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Google Pixel 4A has a 12 Megapixels main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Google Pixel 4A of 3140 mAh. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Google Pixel 4A runs on Android 10.