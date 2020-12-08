The Moto G 5G gets a capacitive fingerpint sensor concealed under the Motorola logo. You also get a face unlock system.

Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus Nord smartphone recently. The OnePlus Nord is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and OnePlus Nord across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Reliance Jio will roll out 5G in second half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Features Compared, Price, Specifications, and Camera Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A71 - Price, Specifications, Features, and Camera, and Battery Comparison

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of OnePlus Nord of 6GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, OnePlus Nord has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord has a 32 MP + 8 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord of 4115 mAh. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The OnePlus Nord runs on Android v10 (Q).