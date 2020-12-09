Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo F17 smartphone recently. The Oppo F17 is priced starting at Rs.16990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and Oppo F17 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Battery

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 comes with a 6.44-inch along with a resolution of 2400 * 1080 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of Oppo F17 of 6 GB is of Rs.16990

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Oppo F17 has a 16MP+ 8M+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 also has a 16 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 of 4015mAh. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Oppo F17 runs on Android 10, ColorOS 7.2.