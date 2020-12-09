Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also recently launched the Poco M2 Pro smartphone recently. The Poco M2 Pro is priced starting at Rs.13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and Poco M2 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Realme X3 SuperZoom - Features Comparison, Price in India, and Specifications

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67 inch along with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 20:9 FHD.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of Poco M2 Pro of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is of Rs.13999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Poco M2 Pro has a 48MP 5MP Macro + 8MP Ultra wide + 2MP Depth main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 Pro also has a 16MP front camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M2 Pro of 5000mAh. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Poco M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.