Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also recently launched the Poco X3 smartphone recently. The Poco X3 is priced starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and Poco X3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 comes with a 6.67 inch along with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of Poco X3 of 6GB is of Rs.16999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 has a 20MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco X3 of 6,000mAh. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Poco X3 runs on Android 10.